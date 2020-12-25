Dalton High Army JROTC assists with blood drive

After weeks of planning, announcing and getting students and teachers to register, the December blood drive was ready to commence on Dec. 4. The Dalton High School Army JROTC battalion executive officer, Cadet Major Lorena Francisco, was the coordinator for the event and was responsible for this successful blood drive.
On the day of the event, selected cadets arrived at the school in their uniforms at 5:30 a.m. The day started with a meeting regarding the event and what task each cadet would be assigned to. After the cadets understood the plan and their responsibilities, they were put into position to begin helping out throughout the day.
Some of the jobs that the cadets had were pulling students out of class to donate at their registered times, guiding students to and from the buses after they donated, and registering students. Snacks were provided to the donors and cadets so they had high blood sugar and were feeling well and healthy.
After a long day's work, the cadets were proud of what they accomplished and are ready to do it again in March. The day, however, was not over for some of the cadets, as they volunteered to support the Silver Bell Run later that day.
