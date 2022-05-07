In recent years, Dalton High School has emphasized real world experiences for students, and one example is art students painting a pair of commissioned murals for the Walmart off Shugart Road.
“We’ve painted the windows at the Oakwood Cafe and Habitat for Humanity for the holidays, but that’s temporary, and this is permanent,” said Trevor Ledford, a longtime art instructor at Dalton High School. It’s also “an introduction for them of doing murals, which can be a great living.”
“I know I can do this, now — I learned I have the skills to do this — (as) you never really know until you do it,” said junior Nellie Gregg, one of the 14 students in Dalton High’s National Art Honor Society who contributed to the design and painting of the project. “I really like the experimental aspect of art, trying new strategies and techniques — it’s a fun, explorative experience — and I’ve reached a whole new ability I didn’t know I had.”
The murals are in hallways where Walmart employees enter and exit, Ledford said.
The only guidance was “they wanted something colorful and fun — and that’s what we did — (to create) a more positive environment for workers.”
The parameters for the project were “very general, (as) they wanted us to have a good bit of creative control,” Gregg said. “We brainstormed off of a very colorful fantasy landscape with lots of nature.”
Gregg wanted “an underwater Western theme, (so) I did a mockup on my iPad of a layout” that included everything from marine animals and cowboys to both desert and aquatic flora in “bright oranges and aquamarines,” she said. “I think it came together really well.”
Senior Lizbeth Ledezma “was inspired by alebrijes” — “brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures,” according to the Folk Art Museum of Central Texas — so she painted a tiger with bird wings, she said.
“I was kind of surprised how well it went with” the rest of the mural, as “I didn’t know it would turn out that well.”
Ledford’s group spent a couple of weeks on design, then two days at Walmart painting, he said. After the two days of group work, individual students went back to put finishing touches on the pieces, which were completed in mid-March.
“There were lots of people going in and out (as we worked), and one lady suggested we add a sea turtle, (so) I painted one,” Gregg said. “Hopefully she’ll see it and be very excited.”
Painting a large mural is “very different than working on smaller canvases, (as) you have to step back to see what you’re doing, and the perspective is so different, because you’re going up high” on the wall, Gregg said.
In addition, “people aren’t going to be looking at it straight on, (but, rather), they’ll see it walking.”
“We also had to do a lot of mixing to get closest to the colors we wanted — there’s a paint shortage right now — and we had to use wall paint, because regular paint will chip off,” she said. “There was lots of sharing,” both of paint and space, and “patience, because you had to wait for it to dry.”
Ledezma “definitely needed a lot of patience,” she said. “My design had a lot more detail.”
“Art gives you the ability to have a voice — I grew up a bit shy and nervous around people, but art to me is a way for me to communicate with others — I can show it to you, and you’ll understand,” she said. “It’s visual storytelling.”
She learned teamwork and collaboration through this project, she said. For example, “we were going to put a tiger on our side of the mural, but the other side was more of a forest, so we put it there.”
“It’s a nice feeling to know (I contributed),” Ledezma said. “If I make one person happy, or make their day, that’s good enough for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.