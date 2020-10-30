Dalton High biology teacher receives national award

Dalton High School's Annette Buckner has been honored with the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award by the National Association for Biology Teachers.
"I had to get my husband, Mark, to read to the end of the email, because I read the first line, (which stated) 'Congratulations,' and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I got this award,'" Buckner said with a laugh. "I hollered to him — he was working in the yard — and I was screaming, (because) I was ecstatic."
The award is presented annually to one teacher from each state, according to Dalton Public Schools. Recipients must have been teaching for at least three years and spend a majority of their time teaching biology or life science.
"It's definitely an honor," and one Buckner may never have received if she followed her initial instinct, she said. After being nominated, she wasn't going to continue with the process, because "I just thought there are so many better teachers than me," but one of her mentors encouraged her to proceed.
She wrote an essay about why she teaches, and she had to send in a 20-minute video of her teaching, which was problematic because by that point, students were learning solely from home this spring due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Buckner's trademark enthusiasm shined even in that format.
"When you teach, you can't be monotone; you have to be excited, and you have to show that excitement even more virtually," Buckner said. "Kids need to hear that in your voice (to) engage them."
Generally, Buckner avoids extended lecturing — "I hate hearing myself talk," she said with a laugh — but when she does, she is sure to stop frequently to ask questions of her students.
"I try to make everything as inquiry-based as possible and add some humor, as well," she said. "Let kids explore, because that's how they learn."
Buckner's classroom is "a safe space" where students are welcome to make errors in the pursuit of understanding, because "making mistakes is how you learn," she said. "I try to create a positive learning environment."
"We are so proud of (Buckner) for receiving this well-deserved award," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High's principal. "She has high expectations for her students but is still able to provide support for students who struggle so that students learn and demonstrate mastery of the state standards in her content areas."
Buckner was poised to accept the award during a National Association for Biology Teachers conference in June, but that was canceled due to the pandemic, so it'll now be a virtual conference in November.
"I was really excited for it, because I've been to one of those before, and you get a lot out of it," Buckner said. Even though "it'll definitely be different (virtually), I know they'll do a great job with it."
Buckner teaches biology and forensic science, but this year added botany to her course load, a new offering that also involves reviving the school's greenhouse, which "I'm really, really excited for," she said. "I love gardening and plants."
"It's therapeutic, and, especially now, kids need that," she said. "They may not realize it, but digging in the dirt is good therapy."
"We are very excited that we were able to add botany as a class this year, (and) our greenhouse provides a great outdoor classroom for students to apply the skills and knowledge they are learning," Hungerpiller said. "Our science teachers have worked together over the summer to clean out and prepare the greenhouse for the return of our students, (and) it has been great to see their enthusiasm and teamwork in preparing for this new course."
Buckner, who spent her first 11 years teaching in Alabama before moving to Dalton High for the last four, always looks to relate content to the lives of her students, she said. For example, in her unit on cells, she explains how abnormal cell growth can lead to cancer.
Building relationships with students is also important.
"Relationships go before content; you have to get to know them, and they have to know you care," she said.
Buckner devotes the first week or so of her classes to developing rapport with students, because while "of course I want them to know the content, it's even more important at the end of the (class) they know I care about them."
In visits to Buckner's classroom, Hungerpiller has witnessed Buckner's "ability to engage students in their learning and to provide an environment in which students feel comfortable in asking questions and actively participating in labs, classroom discussions and any other learning experiences that she provides for them," Hungerpiller said. Buckner "has an ability to explain difficult concepts in a way that students understand."
