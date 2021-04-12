Dalton High Esports sees more improvement in year 2

In only the second year of Esports (electronic sports) as an official Georgia High School Association sport, Dalton High School's Esports team spent a stretch ranked number one in the state and reached the state tournament's Elite 8.
The 2019-20 squad did "surprisingly good, considering it was our first year — we made it to state — but we improved over (that) season and built even more momentum" during the 2020-21 campaign, said Jesús Jacobo Martínez, Dalton High's Esports coach. "We got everyone excited, created a buzz around the program, and Esports was the talk of the school."
Caedmon Bearden, Jayden Bearden, Jackson Percy and captain Reid Rehberg, who comprise the varsity of CatastrophicGamers, communicated better this season than last, said Jacobo Martínez. "They have created more chemistry, they're more together as a group, and they understand each other better."
Last season, "we were friends playing together, but we worked to be more of a team," Percy said. "It was a game — it was fun — but now we're a team, not just individual players."
"It's not about the individual person, how well you can play, but the team," he said. "You have to be better as a team."
In video gaming, it's easy to slip into "toxic communication," jumping all over someone when he or she makes a mistake, but "that negativity doesn't help," Jacobo Martínez said. "I heard much more positive comments" from players this season.
During one tournament, which included teams not only from Georgia but surrounding states, match commentators commended the CatastrophicGamers not only on their "mechanics," but their "communications," he said. "That made me so happy as a coach, because I know they have the skills — they've impressed me from day one, and they can definitely win state at some point — but the communications are a big deal."
"We were being efficient with our communication," said Percy, a sophomore. "We know what is needed and what is not needed."
Esports were ideal for a COVID-19 pandemic year, because teams could participate from their own schools, or even from the players' homes, Jacobo Martínez said. With on-field sports, coaches "are constantly worried" about losing a star player due to a positive COVID-19 test or the need to quarantine because of possible exposure, "but that was never a concern for us in Esports."
In fact, improving Esports skills may have been one of the few positives of the pandemic, Percy said.
"It was no different than what we'd do at home normally," he said. "Other sports teams were just trying to maintain (during the pandemic), but we could do a lot to get better, because it just gave us more time to play."
The CatastrophicGamers competed in Rocket League, which is like "soccer for cars," again this season, Jacobo Martínez said. Knocked out by Johns Creek High School (who were eliminated in their next match by eventual state champs Lambert) in the quarterfinals at state, the CatastrophicGamers need to continue improving "in our rotations when we have high-pressure games" in order to advance further at state in the future, but achieving the number one ranking for a time this season "gave us lots of confidence," as well as hunger to reach a higher level.
"We've gotten to a high level of play, but there's a lot of competition in the state," Percy said. "We still need to improve our skills and our trust in each other, trusting that the other person is going to do well."
Rehberg, a junior, echoed those sentiments, saying the top area for possible improvement "next season would be to work together as a team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.