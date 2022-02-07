Known to many for their athletic exploits on the gridiron, Dalton High School football players showed off their reading skills at Brookwood School on Thursday, an opportunity for elementary students to meet their Friday night heroes up close in a classroom environment.
Brookwood’s media specialist, Emily Carpenter, “tells me how excited (Brookwood students) get when they see players they watch on Friday nights come in, and lots of them have siblings who play or played football,” said Carpenter’s husband, Kit, the Catamounts’ head football coach. “We hope (these memories) will carry on for a long time.”
Increasing interest in reading is a main goal, said prekindergarten teacher Robin Sharp.
“It definitely helps, when guests come to read to them, and they love it.”
“I’ll do it for the kids, and it’s pretty cool,” said sophomore Bubba Tanner, a wide receiver and safety. “It’s pretty exciting (for them) and a good thing.”
Tanner delighted Sharp’s prekindergartners by reading “Butts Are Everywhere,” Sharp said with a laugh. “When you have an enjoyable book, it’s even better, and in prekindergarten, we get to have fun with literacy.”
Sophomore wide receiver R.J. Storey hadn’t previously read to young students, but he resolved to “be brave and let my emotions out,” he said. “Little kids look up to us, and it’s a cool thing.”
The Catamounts football team has made it a practice to visit Dalton Public Schools’ elementary schools in the past, but “we’re just getting started again” after ceasing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kit Carpenter said. “We’ll be going to all the schools, but this is the first one.”
He tries to match players with elementary schools they attended, too, he said. “Most of these (players) went to Brookwood,” which added a nostalgic element to the visit.
