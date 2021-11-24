Dalton High grad will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, will be Laura Smith's third time in the parade

Dalton residents watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday might notice a familiar face.
Laura Smith, a 2014 graduate of Dalton High School, will play clarinet with the Macy's Great American Marching Band. It will be her third time performing with the prestigious ensemble.
"We are currently rehearsing at Teaneck Armory in New Jersey," she said Tuesday. "This is our second day of rehearsal. Yesterday, we rehearsed eight or nine hours."
The band, directed by Auburn University Director of Bands Richard Good, is made up of some of the best high school band members across the nation.
Smith first performed with the band in the 2013 parade.
"You have to send in a video audition, a performing audition and a marching audition," she said.
In 2015, the band invited back several alumni to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Smith was one of them. This year the band also invited back select alumni to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The band was not part of the 2020 parade because of COVID-19.
"There are students who do it four years in high school," Smith said. "We've got someone this year and this is the fifth year he has done it."
The band members put in long hours of rehearsal and will have a long day on Thursday as well.
"Our call time Thursday morning is 1:45 a.m.," Smith said. "We get on a bus and go into the city. Our rehearsal time is 3:45 a.m. in Herald Square (in Manhattan)."
The entire parade does a run-through to make sure television camera angles and the sound are OK.
"They only let us run it twice," she said. "We've got two minutes and anything can happen. It's live television. Then we wait in the Hard Rock Cafe until it is time for us to set up at about 7 a.m."
The parade starts at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to run until about noon. This year will mark the return of live spectators. The parade was a television-only event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the long hours, Smith said band members have had time for sightseeing.
"On Monday, I went to Macy's and Times Square," she said. "Tonight, we are going to see the Rockettes (dance troupe) together. On Wednesday, we are going to the 9/11 memorial. It's definitely a 'work hard, play hard' experience."
With a mother who is a professional pianist and a father who plays clarinet, Smith said music has always been part of her life.
"I started music at 3 with Kindermusik (a form of early childhood music instruction)," she said.
Smith went on to learn multiple instruments including clarinet, piano and violin. She was the drum major in the Dalton High Marching Band. She also marched with the Red Coat Band at the University of Georgia.
"I decided when I was in eighth grade I wanted to be a band director and learn to play every instrument," she said.
Smith graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in music education.
"This is my third year as choir and guitar director at Madison County High School," she said.
How did her students react when they found out she would be performing on national TV on Thursday?
"I didn't actually mention it until about a week ago," she said. "Some of my students were like 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' But others were 'Wait, why didn't you tell us?'"
Smith said she hopes she can inspire her students as well as music students in Dalton.
"If you put in the hours, put in the practice and work hard, you can get the opportunity to perform on national TV," she said.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC.
