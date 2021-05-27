Dalton High School has moved its graduation to Saturday at 10 a.m. at Harmon Field due to the prediction of rain and storms on Friday, the originally scheduled graduation date.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Seniors should arrive by 9 a.m. Guests are asked to bring towels or stadium seats as the bleachers may be wet.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused but we felt we must keep the safety of our students, staff and our guests a top priority," according to a statement from Dalton Public Schools.
