Neither participants nor spectators should notice any big changes to safety practices with the Dalton High School homecoming parade, according to city officials.
The parade will take place downtown on Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 3:30 p.m.
“The city will be supplying some public works and parks and rec employees to help the police department with crowd control,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “They (Dalton Public Schools) have agreed to provide some safety railings on the high-bed trailers to address some of the concerns we had (about people possibly falling off the trailers).”
City officials held a public meeting in August to discuss possible rule changes for downtown parades after problems observed last year left officials shaken and concerned about safety.
“I was unable to attend the meeting, however, after speaking to the coordinator of the Dalton High School homecoming parade, I have confirmed that there are no changes that will be impacting our typical parade procedures,” said Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. “The only change for this year’s parade is the start time, which will be around 3:15 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. due to an event scheduled at Burr Park on the same evening.”
Jim Lovain, commander of Dalton American Legion Post 112, said he welcomed city officials looking at ways to improve parade safety. The American Legion sponsors the annual Veterans Day Parade.
“I think we all want these to be safe events,” he said.
Parker said city officials and organizers of the parades will continue to discuss ways to improve safety. He said one proposal that would require organizers to provide volunteers to help keep spectators from leaving the sidewalk and getting in the parade route was said by the organizers to be difficult to achieve. He said that is why the city will be bringing in employees from departments other than the police department to help with crowd control.
At an August meeting of the city Finance Committee (composed of City Council members), Parker said that at parades last year problems were observed with crowds getting too close to the parade route. Spectators even stood in the street, making it difficult for vehicles and floats to pass, which caused delays and, more importantly, safety risks.
Police officers are placed at strategic points on the parade route, but officials say they don’t have the manpower to fully cover the parade route and still have officers on regular patrol.
After the final parade of 2022, public safety officials and city leaders began a series of meetings to discuss the problem and study possible changes to ensure future parades can be staged more safely.
Some of the other proposals that have been studied include limiting the overall number of participants in a parade or requiring vehicles and floats to be decorated in the theme of the event to limit the amount of traffic.
Other proposals would limit the locations where candy can be given to the crowd (which often attracts children to enter the roadway) and prohibit livestock in parades (which can be spooked by the crowds and noise and behave erratically). Another proposal would limit the types of trailers that can be used for floats and eliminate high-standing, flatbed trailers which can lead to falls for participants.
Parker said city officials and parade organizers will continue to discuss possible changes and may implement more in 2024.
