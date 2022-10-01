“Catamount Games” is the theme for this year’s Dalton High School Homecoming festivities that include the traditional coronation of the Homecoming Queen at halftime of the football game against Woodland on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Reunion classes that have registered to attend include the classes of 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012.
Any other classes of Dalton High School who wish to participate in the parade should contact Leslie Felix at (706) 876-4800 or Leslie.felix@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Festivities start with the dress up days for students and class competitions for the spirit stick beginning on Monday, Oct. 3.
On Friday, Oct. 7, a pep session is from 10 to 11a.m. and all alumni are invited.
It will be a half-day of school for all secondary students. Dismissal for Dalton High School, The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School is at 10:45 a.m. Hammond Creek Middle School will be dismissed at noon. Elementary schools will dismiss at their regular time at 2:45 p.m. Regular bus routes will all run.
At 1 p.m., individuals who are decorating floats for the annual Dalton High Homecoming Parade should bring their float to the east parking lot to begin decorating. The parade begins promptly at 4 p.m. This year, the former Harmon Field “Voice of the Catamounts” Rick Zeisig is the grand marshal.
The coronation of the Homecoming Queen is at halftime of the football game.
The traditional Homecoming dance for students is Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Dalton High School Commons.
