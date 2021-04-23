After Dalton Public Schools brought COVID-19 vaccines to its school buildings for staff members last month, the school system has now turned to vaccinating students.
Working with the Whitfield County Health Department, Dalton High School hosted a vaccination clinic Wednesday for students 16 and older, as well as their parents. Those vaccinated received their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a pair of shots about three weeks apart, and the school will host another vaccine clinic May 12 so those who were vaccinated Wednesday can receive their second dose.
Kaylee Foster is getting vaccinated "to come back to school," said the sophomore, who has been learning virtually since the school system returned from holiday break in early January. She opted for virtual learning in consultation with her family because, at that time, her parents and grandparents had yet to be vaccinated, so "we thought it would be safer to (learn) from home."
"I've missed seeing my friends and teachers," she said. "My wish is to get everyone vaccinated so we can go back to normal school, with no masks and no six feet" of social distancing.
Haley Shults, a sophomore who was vaccinated Wednesday, and her father, Doug, a work-based learning teacher at Dalton High who was vaccinated previously, hold similar hopes.
"The number of students who have had to be quarantined this year," either due to a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure, "has really impacted face-to-face learning," Doug Shults said. "We're making our way through it, but it'll be good to get back to a 'normal' school year (in 2021-22)."
"I've had to quarantine four or five times, and I don't want to get COVID-19, obviously, but I also want to keep other people healthy," Haley Shults said regarding her reasons for getting vaccinated. "I miss seeing the people who are learning virtually, (as) having them back (in person) will be easier and better."
She also appreciated her school serving as a host site for vaccinations, and the walk-up, rather than by-appointment, nature of the clinic, she said.
"It's really good they're doing this, and it's very convenient."
Jonathan Fraire, who was vaccinated Wednesday alongside his sister, Jocelyn, a sophomore at Dalton High, and their parents, likewise valued the ease of the vaccination opportunity, said the senior at Morris Innovative High School. "It's much better, for all of us."
Stephanie Rivera plans to return to in-person school in 2021-22 from virtual education after she's vaccinated, said the Dalton High junior.
"I miss talking to people, and virtual learning can be challenging, because I tend to procrastinate."
She opted for virtual learning because "we have relatives at risk for COVID-19, and I'm scared of getting COVID-19," she said. "Getting the vaccine is nice (because) you know you're not going to die."
"It's so important for everyone to get vaccinated so we can pick up life as the 'new normal,' because we're beyond ready for that, whatever it looks like," Doug Shults said. "It'll be nice to get a hug and see some smiling faces."
