In theater, the ghost light always remains on, even when the rest of the theater is dark and empty, so “it’s come to symbolize ‘theater will never die,’” which makes “The Ghost Light” a fitting title for an original play created by students in Dalton High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) theatre class, said Wes Phinney, the school’s drama director.
As part of the IB theatre course, students must complete a collaborative project, as theater is a collaborative endeavor involving several art forms, and “they’re learning a lot about collaboration” by writing their own play, Phinney said. “It (requires) a lot of give and take.”
“Collaboration is number one for me, and (Phinney) is huge on collaboration as a program,” said junior Sarah Forberger. “You can’t succeed without other people.”
This project has given everyone on it more respect for one another because of what they do, said Forberger, who is the props mistress and managing social media for the production.
“There’s an appreciation (for all the elements), and we’re functioning as a system.”
Forberger collaborated with her school’s engineering department for the main prop, as student Hector Santiago did the welding for the actual ghost light, she said.
“We’re creating set pieces from scratch.”
“It’s very interesting, the collaboration, (as) everyone does something,” said set designer Owen Potts, a junior. “There’s so much more that goes into a show” beyond the actors on stage.
Junior Aidan Scibilia is “usually an actor, but I wanted to do something different,” and he’s discovered “you can convey so much with lighting,” he said. “They all play their part and have power.”
“The music and lights and sound all play a part with the actor,” Scibilia has realized working on this project. “I wasn’t aware of that before as an actor.”
New skills Aaron Perez, Maria Perez and Linda Olvera-Jones were the graphic designers who created the playbill and poster, although none had prior graphic design experience.
“We started with sketches from Linda, our sketch artist, and decided which one we liked best,” Aaron Perez said. Then, “we had to translate that from online to paper.”
“It just shows how everything in theater is integral,” he added. “Every piece matters.”
“I like the community aspect (of theater) — you build relationships — and I’ll miss that so much when I graduate,” said Olvera-Jones, a senior. “This play (illustrates) why we come to theater: as a coping mechanism, an escape, etc.”
“We’re a community — all friends and really close — and I love it,” Junior Valeria Figueroa said. Though too shy to perform in front of an audience, “backstage is really important to the story, too, and it’s really fun.”
Not all students in the IB theatre class are IB Diploma Programme candidates, as Dalton High students can take IB courses without seeking the diploma, and “they’re not all theater kids, either,” as some are dancers, musicians, visual artists, but all 21 students in the class have a role within the production, Phinney said.
“They’re learning how to write and rewrite — much of what we’ve come up with was improvisation — and they’re gained even more appreciation of the relationship between performers and audiences.”
Ariana Avila is an IB diploma candidate, in theatre, so “this project is my baby,” and she’s directing, she said. “I feel like IB really is, you take all this knowledge, then connect it together to put something big together.”
Her main challenge as a student-director has been “working with your peers, (because) it’s super hard,” said the senior. “You have to engage them all as one to see your vision.”
But “it’s been super cool,” as everyone associated with the project asks her opinion on their suggestions, and “we want everyone to see this show to see why we do theater,” she said. “It touches on all our experiences.”
The purpose of theater “We started talking about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the arts, especially live performing arts, and how they felt about that,” Phinney said. That resulted in a play in which artists enter a spartan stage “one at a time to talk about how the pandemic has given them a greater appreciation for what they do” in the arts.
The set is supposed to be a theater in the early days of the pandemic, so they went for a “half-finished” appearance, said junior Jeb Bethel, who performs in the play and assisted with set design. “It feels kind of eerie.”
Bethel had already been thinking a lot about his love for theater — he wants to become either a drama teacher or a theater director — and this production allows students like him to verbalize “why we do this thing we’re so passionate about,” he said. “There’s a home aspect to theater — it’s where your friends are, where your family is — and this show is how we feel.”
“It’s really cool to be able to do this,” Forberger said. “We read plays, but it’s different to write your own.”
Learning by doing Students plan to perform “The Ghost Light” for other IB students at Dalton High on Tuesday.
The IB program is a comprehensive and rigorous two-year curriculum for high school students beginning in their junior year, according to Dalton High.
The diploma program requires an integrated study in six subject areas, a 4,000-word thesis of original research, a Theory of Knowledge course and what is called Creativity, Action and Service to the community.
Allowing students to control this production is part of Dalton High’s emphasis on students “learning by doing,” Phinney said. “I did guide them, but they’re talented kids who have done a wonderful job, (as) I basically said, ‘You guys are in charge.’”
Figueroa is on the light and sound crew, and she’s been intrigued by the cues lights can provide after not having worked with them before, she said.
“Where they go, when, who is spotlighted, the types of lights — warm or cold — the colors, all of” that helps tell a story.
She’s also the technical director, she said.
“I get to make a lot of those decisions, (so) I’m more in control.”
Senior McKinley Kersey is the stage manager and assistant director, “keeping us on time and on schedule,” she said. “I’m (also) in charge of the crew backstage, which is a new experience, and I really wanted to do it.”
“I love creating with my whole heart,” Kersey said. “No creation is an empty life.”
Ansley Nguyen, Dalton’s STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student this year, has multiple responsibilities, from sound and lights to musical director to performing on stage.
In the show, “I play a piece of music, and it’s my choice (what to play),” she said. Her character is a music teacher who values music because she “wants to express heartfelt emotions.”
Scibilia appreciates the way theater provides a look into other perspectives, he said.
“You can learn a lot from characters, and it’s a form of self-discovery.”
Juniors Abigail Howard and Aubrey Fasbender were responsible for marketing, and while both enjoy writing, this was a new type of writing.
“I like writing, but I’d never done this before, (as) we have to subtly try to persuade people to come see the show,” Howard said.
They did so, in part, by emphasizing the way “everyone contributed, and I enjoyed being part of it.”
“We’re at our most comfortable writing, but I’m used to writing fiction, (while) this was more persuasive,” Fasbender said. “Our main selling point was how it blossomed from nothing.”
