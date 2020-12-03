In her first year as Dalton High School's band director, Janna Pye has revived the school's long-dormant jazz band, and students are enjoying the freedom to explore that jazz provides.
Sophomore Jeff Avila typically plays in "classic piano style," but he wanted to join the jazz band because he was eager to explore a different genre and do more improvisation, he said.
"The improvisation is very interesting, because it's completely different" from other musical styles, he said.
At the start, "I was honestly scared, because I didn't know what their expectations were, and" because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "we weren't able to recruit," Pye said. However, "we have 10 hardcore-interested kids, basically every instrument (is covered), and they have been open, accepting and enthusiastic."
The virtual learning component that's become a necessary part of life this year at the high school due to the pandemic hasn't hampered the class; in fact, it may have helped, she said.
"They need to learn so much about style and vocabulary, so I give them listening assignments on virtual days."
Listening is critical in jazz, because "that's how it was passed down, not in written form," she said. "The great players hung out at jazz clubs and listened."
Junior Nathan Haynes has long been interested in jazz, a passion sparked by listening to luminaries like Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane and Miles Davis, and he thought joining this ensemble "would help a lot with my individual playing, (so) I was excited to sign up for it," he said. "Jazz is the only truly American genre, and it's important to represent that."
Eventually, the jazz ensemble will perform, but Pye is in no rush, because — at least at this early stage — "I want them to have the freedom to explore and go wherever we need to," she said. "Performances can actually be limiting because you have to have certain music ready by a certain date."
Though jazz is inherently improvisational, "you need to know the rules of music composition to understand where you should be going," Pye said. "It's a young class" of primarily underclassmen who want to "experiment and explore."
There are "a lot of things exclusive to jazz that would be lost" if Pye rushed this course, Haynes said.
"The pacing is nice, (as) when you're able to explore, you get a deeper understanding of music and a stronger foundation."
He does look forward to future performances, however.
"A concert can be stoic and static, but in jazz, so much can change," and Haynes is eager to expose a wider audience to jazz, he said.
"It's been missing in the community, and I want people to get that again."
To play concerts "would be so cool, because of how unique this music is," Avila said. "It would (inject) a new feeling into the community."
Haynes is part of multiple other music ensembles at the school, and he plays four brass instruments, but "I'm really enjoying flugelhorn," which he plays in jazz ensemble, because it "has more give to it, (so) you can do a lot more experimenting," he said. "The tone is medium, and you can do a lot with it."
Avila started with piano late in the seventh grade, and eventually got his own keyboard, which allowed him to "practice more and more," he said. Piano first intrigued him because "I'd seen all the (famous pianists) and their compositions."
The class is working on Christmas music, including "Frosty the Snowman," which "they absolutely love," Pye said. "They're like kids in a candy store with it," and the ensemble might record some of their holiday songs, then make them available to families.
"Frosty the Snowman" is Avila's favorite, although he also fancies "Christmas Jazz Suite," a medley of Christmas tunes, even though it's quite a departure from "the music I usually play," he said. "It brings a whole new percussion to it, a lot more chord progressions, and a following bass line."
Haynes favors "Christmas Jazz Suite" among the compositions the ensemble has explored thus far.
"It's intensely paced, (so) you rush more at parts, then slow back down," he said. "It's a good perspective (on) the (vagaries) of jazz."
Pye is enjoying teaching this class as much as the students love attending, and when they're short a player or instrument due to an absence, "I play with them," she said. "I have fun every morning, and I love starting my morning like this."
Jazz music "is different in a fun, exciting way," Avila said. "You get to hear every part connect to (every other), and it's really enjoyable."
