On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Dalton High School JROTC program partnered with the Salvation Army and volunteered at the Sharing is Caring event that supplied presents for families in need and those who could not afford Christmas gifts.
The Dalton High School JROTC cadets helped families with shopping gifts for their kids, checking out and loading items in their vehicles.
This crucial event is hosted every year in the Greater Dalton community and continues to have a profound impact on families and builds the Christmas morale. It allows those families’ children to have a warm feeling of waking up on Christmas Day and excitedly unwrapping their presents.
The Dalton High School JROTC is very fond of helping in its beloved Dalton community and giving back to those in need. The program looks forward to continuing to partner with the Salvation Army in future events and enhancing the wellness of the community.
