The Dalton High School National Honor Society decided to take the Veterans Day Road Race as a wonderful volunteer opportunity. The race was held on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5. As it was an early morning, everyone came out to support and the event ended with success. More than 45 National Honor Society members were spread out evenly throughout the course to help guide and cheer on the runners.
Parth Karande, president of the National Honor Society, said: "It was a rewarding event as we united with the Boys & Girls Clubs to ensure safety of the runners and conduct operational tasks for the Veterans Day Road Race. The event was an opening opportunity to begin the new year of National Honor Society with extraordinary members and exceptional officers: Denise James, vice president; Alexes Cervantes, secretary; and Emmy Vong, treasurer. The entire event constituted to a mission success, and the club looks forward to expanding its footprint in the community during the present academic year 2022-2023 and onward."
