As a member of Dalton High School's 2021 Homecoming court, Ansley Nguyen was in the parade through downtown Dalton, an experience that provided a memory "I'll never forget," she said. By fashioning a cape out of her dress, and creative use of a magnet, her outfit appeared to be blowing in the wind, causing "one little girl to (exclaim), 'She's a princess!'"
Now, Dalton High's class of 2022 salutatorian and 2021-22 Georgia Scholar hopes to research and develop green energy so that "we can live more sustainably and find a solution that works for everyone," she said. "Going green is not just a recycling basket in the corner of a room, it's a way of living we should all be trying to achieve so we can all live and breathe well."
Pollution of all types kills nine million people a year globally, according to a recent study in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.
Nguyen traces her environmentalism back to idyllic days in her grandfather's expansive garden, she said.
"Hanging out in there (birthed) my love for the environment."
Nguyen, a member of the National Honor Society, plans to major in chemical and biomolecular engineering at Georgia Tech, where she received "a full-ride scholarship, (and) there's a lot you can do with that degree," she said. She's also relieved to take the financial burden of college off of her parents, as "I have two younger siblings coming up, (so) this takes the pressure off of my parents and allows them to relax."
Giving others "room to breathe" was a focus of Nguyen's as student council president, too, because she saw so many of her fellow students flailing under excessive pressure — whether external or self-induced — and she could empathize, she said.
"I've been at the point where life gets really monotonous, where you're at zero percent at the end of every day" and are never able to recharge.
Earlier in her high school career Nguyen overextended herself — "I was in, like, eight clubs sophomore year" — before she stepped away from several responsibilities, she said. "I had no time for myself — I was staying up insanely late every night doing homework and going on, like, no sleep — and you can't live like that."
So, she prioritized certain activities and left others behind, some of which she truly missed, like DECA, she said.
"I was DECA president junior year, and I feel I could have done more than I did, but it was hard to get the club together," which seeks to prepare leaders and entrepreneurs for their future, due to COVID-19.
Theater and music
She did remain involved in theater all four years, both on stage and behind the scenes, she said. Her favorite shows were her first, "Me and My Girl," and her last, "Little Women."
In the latter, "I got to play an old woman, Aunt March — I got to put on a lot of makeup and had to practice walking with a cane — which was fun," she said. In the former, although she was only a member of the ensemble, "I got to meet a bunch of people I still talk to, even though they've graduated, (including) a senior who took me to prom."
Nguyen has also been part of several community theater productions, including as musical director for "Where do we go from here?" in January at the Artistic Civic Theatre. She'd blended her passion for theater with her love of music, particularly piano, which she's played for nine years.
"I learned at the Creative Arts Guild, and (piano) is something I have for myself," she said. There's so much "creativity with piano; you have the full scale and a wide range."
Leadership
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
The Georgia Scholar program "highlights what you do in the community, and that recognition shows how involved you are," said Nguyen, who began helping at City of Refuge Dalton as a senior. "It encompasses (everything) beyond school."
Nguyen, who has tutored several friends who needed academic help, was Dalton's STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student as a senior.
Sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation, the STAR program has been recognizing outstanding students and teachers for more than six decades. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for a STAR nomination.
While interviewing at Georgia Tech for her scholarship, Nguyen "saw the labs and classrooms, so I'm excited for that," she said. "I found my roommate there, too."
Nguyen learned several leadership qualities as student council president senior year.
"You need to be in tune with the whole student body and pay attention, (so) I met lots of new people," she said. "We planned the Sweetheart Dance (senior) year and got a lot of student ideas to make it into a dance we'd like."
Teacher appreciation
Nguyen has special appreciation for her teachers, notably Marybeth Meadows, who oversees the high school’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, and science teacher Amy Gleaton, Dalton High's most recent Teacher of the Year.
Meadows, who taught Nguyen economics and government, “effortlessly grabs the attention of her students, and her warm voice instilled in me a better way to learn,” Nguyen said. From alumni to current students, “everyone knows (Meadows) is a friendly face who gets to know her students on an individual level and (is) one of the best teachers at Dalton High."
Nguyen "is a bright young lady, a kind soul, energetic, and you can’t get a better leader,” Meadows said. “She’s always concerned with getting the most out of everything in which she’s involved.”
Gleaton is "such a caring teacher (who) keeps up with student activities and (gets to know) every one of us as people," Nguyen said. "The amount of effort she puts in is crazy."
Gleaton has "thoroughly enjoyed teaching Ansley, (who is) inquisitive in the classroom and eager to help others," she said. "Just doing 'enough' isn't the goal for her; instead, she strives to complete the work and understand the concept."
She's as "conscientious and dedicated" outside the classroom as she is inside, whether on student council or in the drama department, and she genuinely "wants to make a difference," Gleaton added. "I'm excited to see what the future holds for Ansley."
