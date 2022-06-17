As the Dalton High School Catamounts Army JROTC battalion closed out its 19th school year, the cadets conducted their annual Field Day.
Having been planned weeks in advance by members of the 2021-22 leadership as well as the planned leadership of the upcoming year, Field Day was met with resounding success as all participants enjoyed a fantastic experience to finish out their year. The event took place beginning on the 12th of May, with cadets having the option of staying the night at the high school and continuing with activities the following day.
Friday was largely a day reserved solely for recreational enjoyment of Dalton High School's various facilities. Cadets arrived at 5 p.m. and proceeded to have an early dinner. This dinner, hosted in the mini-Commons, was comprised of various foods the cadets brought for the battalion. Among the dishes were various forms of pasta, chicken and rice.
Following dinner, cadets made their way to the turf field where they played a variety of games including soccer and kickball. After two hours of field time, the members of the battalion made their way to the pool. Under the supervision of Casey Mashburn, the lifeguard for the night, the cadets played a plethora of water sports to finish off the night's work.
Understandably being hungry after nearly five hours of playtime, the cadets took a second dinner, consuming most of what was left after the previous meal.
As cadets awoke bright and early Saturday morning, the battalion was prepared to compete. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., Dalton High School and Junior High Army Junior ROTC played a series of competitions between companies. Beginning with soccer, followed by a variety of relays, the Catamounts battalion showed great grit and competitiveness while having fun.
Officiating these events were past Catamounts cadets such as Lorena Francisco, Lisette Hernandez and Sandra Estrella. The battalion was also joined by Staff Sgt. Banquez of the National Guard.
The Catamounts battalion thanks all the participants and officials who made this event possible. The battalion also thanks the parents that came to show their support for the event. We hope to be able to repeat this fantastic performance next year.
