On the 14th of June Dalton High School Army JROTC cadets reported to the American Legion at 8 a.m. for the annual Law Cadet Camp that is dedicated to teaching cadets about being in a law enforcement career.
Cadets were split into thee teams and were rotated between the Army National Guard, fire trucks, 911 responders, Dalton Police and forest/wildlife law enforcement.
The next day cadets reported to the Dalton Police Department and ate breakfast and walked to the courthouse to learn about the different sections of the courtroom. Cadets reported back to the police department and were introduced to the department along with the rooms.
They rode back to Dalton High School and were put back into their teams and were rotated between a car crash scene, seat belt suspension, traffic stop scene and the drug goggle vision initiative. Once they completed those tasks the cadets played Frisbee for physical therapy (PT).
The next day they reported in the JROTC classroom and were taught how to treat bleeding. Cadets were also taught how to react to a school shooting or an active shooting as a police officer.
After having lunch, the school nurse taught them how to conduct CPR and use an AED (automated external defibrillator) along with seizure first aid.
At the end of the day, cadets did the new Army combat fitness test, tested their abilities to throw medicine balls and held some team competitions.
On June 17 they reported at the Whitfield County shooting range. They returned to their three teams and rotated between an obstacle course, learning about firearms and experiencing a simulation. In the firearm event, they learned about a series of guns and the key rules about firing them. They then watched the instructors fire down the range from a safe distance. In the simulation, cadets were put into a threat interaction and were handed a computerized gun so they could react to the threat.
The most challenging part of the day for the cadets was the obstacle course. Cadets had to pull a 160-pound weight up a hill, low crawl, push a car and climb walls. These are only a few of the many difficult tasks the cadets faced.
At the end of the day the cadets played soccer for PT.
On the last and final day the cadets reported with their families at the American Legion at 9 a.m. for the award ceremony and graduation. Cadets were instructed to do a ceremonial burning and properly burn the flags. State Sen. Chuck Payne, Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood and police officers started the ceremony with praying, the pledge of allegiance and a couple of words from each. They then presented the awards.
Afterward, everyone had lunch and was dismissed.
The camp was possible because of Officer Hudson, Officer Smith, Officer Collins, Officer Lee, Army National Guard Recruiter Staff Sgt. Banquez and DHS Senior Army Instructor Vazquez.
