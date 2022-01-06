Families and many others from and around the Dalton area came to Sharing is Caring to shop for items and gifts for Christmas on Dec. 18. To make sure the event was run smoothly and safely, volunteers and Dalton High School Army JROTC cadets contributed some of their time to this event.
The day was started with heavy rain, breakfast and assigning cadets different areas of responsibility. Cadets were positioned throughout the warehouse.
The responsibilities of the cadets included helping the families and the other event volunteers with language translation for effective communication, distributing shopping bags to families, packing the families’ items in bags and checking them out, escorting families’ carts and helping them load their shopped items and bags into their cars, and placing the empty carts back at the front entrance of the warehouse.
At noon the cadets were provided lunch by the event organizers. The cadets say it was a very grateful experience for them as they got to help out some families and share the moments of happiness in the coming days of Christmas.
The mission was an overall success and the Army JROTC program hopes to be able to continue to support it in the coming years.
