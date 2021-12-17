Dalton High School Army JROTC congratulates Quarter Board winners

The Dalton High School Army JROTC program had the first and second Quarter Board of the Year on Oct. 18-19 and Dec. 6-7.
The Quarter Board is a friendly competition between cadets in their divisions to receive the title Cadet of the Quarter. The divisions are enlisted, NCO (non-commissioned officer) and officer.
These boards are conducted three times a year, and the winners are nominated to go to the year board that is at the end of the year.
There are a series of qualifications the cadets must meet such as participation in events and volunteering opportunities, personal appearance, a good grade point average and involvement in extracurricular activities, which could be being active in school clubs or in the community.
After months of preparation and studying multiple study guides that include history, drill and ceremonies; cadet rank structure; our flag; curriculum; and winning color questions, cadets also conducted mock boards and practiced with other cadets.
The program can finally congratulate the winners of the first Quarter Board who are:
• Brisa Lopez for officer.
• Elliot Miller for NCO.
• Glendy Ramirez for enlisted.
As for the most recent Quarter Board that was conducted, the program congratulates:
• Ivan Villegas for officer.
• Francis Cuaresma for NCO.
• Sawyer McKeehan for enlisted.
