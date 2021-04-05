Dalton High School Army JROTC holds award ceremony

After making history by competing in the 2020-21 Raider season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dalton High School Army JROTC Raider Team held its 18th annual Raider Award Ceremony to recognize its members for their hard work, dedication and achievement throughout the season.
The Raiders achieved several accomplishments this year, including qualifying for the state-level competition at Cass High School and competing at the Best Raiders Competition at Adairsville High School.
Each Raider Team (which includes the male, female and mixed teams) recognized its most improved Raider and its best overall Raider. The team captains and assistant team captains were also awarded for their exceptional performance of duty by leading and motivating their teams to being successful this year.
The Raider commander, Cadet Cpl. Jeremiah Holmes, was recognized for his outstanding leadership of the Dalton Raider Team despite the pandemic and continuing the Dalton Raider tradition of being state qualified.
Senior Raiders were honored with the presentation of an honor guard in recognition of participating in the Dalton Raider Team for up to four years.
The Raider Team gave a special thanks to parent and cadet supporters for standing by them through their long yet successful season. The parent supporters included Mr. Gary Holmes and Mrs. Raquel Holmes, presented by Cadet Cpl. Jeremiah Holmes, and Mr. Alejandro Rosas and Mrs. Martha Jarquín, presented by Cadet Maj. Alejandro Rosas Jr.
The cadet supporters included Cadet Cpl. Danny Salinas, presented by Cadet Cpl. Jeremiah Holmes, and Cadet Lt. Col. Lorena Francisco, presented by retired Command Sgt. Maj. Heriberto Vazquez.
The Raiders were proud of what they accomplished and are motivated to continue being successful in next year’s Raider season.
