As the 2021-22 school year nears to an end, the Catamount Battalion held its 19th Awards Banquet.
The annual banquet had been planned by the cadets within the program for several weeks leading up to the event, with various details such as dinner, centerpieces, the script, etc.
The event took place on April 20; cadets excitedly prepared for the event after school.
Cadets took their places as parents and VIP guests flooded in at 6:30 p.m., such as Dalton City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Annalee Sams; Palmer Griffin, vice chair, Dalton Board of Education; and Larry Cooper, former U.S. Army Honor Guard member, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The banquet initiated with the presentation of the national colors which was followed by the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. The guests were escorted to the buffet line that The Filling Station, a local restaurant, had provided.
As the guests ate their dinner, a slideshow of cadets supporting numerous events held by our local organizations was presented. After the dinner concluded, the presentation of the awards began.
The Catamount Battalion thanks everyone who came out to support this event and the cadets who have given their time and efforts to this program. We hope to have a great upcoming school year, and to have an equally successful award banquet this upcoming year as well.
