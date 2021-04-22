Dalton High School Army JROTC holds blood drive

In the early morning of April 9, selected personnel of the Dalton High School Army JROTC reported to the high school ready to implement weeks of planning and preparation into action for a blood drive.
The cadets were briefed about COVID-19 guidelines and about their duties and responsibilities before the operation began. The senior cadet leaders also gave the junior cadet leaders the opportunity to run the entire operation while under supervision in preparation for next year.
The responsibilities included parking the buses, escorting students to and from the buses, signing students in to donate, signing students in to leave their belongings in a secured area and, finally, picking up students from their classroom to donate at their registered time.
Teachers and parents were also welcome to donate, which encouraged other students to get involved. Cadets who were scheduled to donate went after all the registered donors donated.
The operation ran smoothly, and the cadets were proud of their success and support to both the school and community.
