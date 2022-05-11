As high school seniors are getting ready to graduate, the time to say farewell to their fellow friends is nearing closer and closer every day. On May 5-6 a signing event was held during school where Dalton High School Army JROTC cadets left heartwarming messages and quotes on the seniors' posters.
It was very heartwarming to see each and every cadet smile and laugh with each other as they signed the posters. When each individual was done signing, they were given snacks and drinks to enjoy the rest of the event.
As the event came to an end, you could see it was an unforgettable experience for the seniors and they will hopefully cherish this moment for years to come. The cadets hope the seniors will continue working hard toward their goals and accomplish great achievements.
The Dalton High School Army JROTC program hopes to carry on this tradition for many years to come.
