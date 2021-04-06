Dalton High School Army JROTC Rifle Team excels

On the evening of March 12, the Dalton High School Army JROTC Rifle Team placed third at the Area 10 Championship and placed second overall at the Area 10 Regional Competition.
Three out of the five Dalton shooters placed in the top 10 shooters and were awarded medals: Allison Sanchez (10th place), Breeanna Chandler, co-captain (fourth place), and Truc Bui, team captain (second place).
Plaques and medals were awarded to the shooters who scored the highest for each shooting position. Bui and Chandler were both awarded for the highest prone score, with Bui scoring a perfect 100 and Chandler scoring second overall. Bui placed first overall in kneeling, and Chandler scored third overall. These accomplishments have asserted their significant achievement in the 2020-21 rifle season.
That same evening, the Dalton Rifle Team tied all of its weeks of preparation and hard work for the Area 10 Championship. Toward the end of the school day, the rifle team members packed up their equipment and began traveling to Etowah High School. Once the Dalton Rifle Team arrived, they began setting up their equipment and began stretching.
The shooters fired from three positions: prone, standing and kneeling. They had to shoot all 10 targets in a certain amount of time, depending on the firing position, which was 10 minutes for prone and kneeling and 15 minutes for standing.
After receiving their results, the Rifle Team members went out to dinner and headed back to Dalton High School.
The Dalton Rifle Team had fun throughout the season and will use this experience to grow and improve as a team for future rifle matches. Their next goal is to qualify for the state-level competition.
