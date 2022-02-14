Since her junior year, Dalton High School senior Lauren Skaare has had an ambition of becoming a music educator, and her experience at a recent conference reaffirmed her plans.
"When we first got there (the Georgia Music Educators Association High School Experience at the end of January in Athens) and (entered) the exhibit hall, it was like a family reunion" seeing all the music educators warmly greeting one another, she said. "It felt welcoming and comfortable."
One of Jeff Avila's top takeaways from the conference was "the connections you make and relationships you build" as a music educator, said the Dalton High junior. He'd planned to major in software development and minor in music education, but he's now considering majoring in music education.
Even those who don't wish to major in music education benefited from the clarity provided by the conference, said Dalton High senior Astrid Villatoro. Going into the conference, "I was iffy" about music education, but "I saw it's not the right fit for me, because I think it would be overwhelming."
"They provided us so much information, and it's good to see what it's like," said Villatoro, who has played trumpet since fifth grade. "It was very eye-opening."
She is certain she wants to continue with music in college at either Georgia State University of Georgia Southern University, likely majoring in music technology, she said.
"I took a music tech class junior year, and it was my favorite thing."
Dalton High junior Lauren Pye had been searching for direction, and she may have found it at the conference in music therapy after hearing a speaker on the profession, she said. Music therapists can "work in schools, privately, or hospitals, and I want to be out working with people, not behind a desk all day."
"I like the science behind (music therapy) and the actual work," said Pye, who plays oboe and plans to continue with band in college. "I'm really into psychology and what it can do for people — how it can help people."
"It was really cool to see all the different people and how they found their passion in music," be it in education, music therapy, music technology, she added. "Anyone interested in music whatsoever," and/or anyone unsure of their next steps for college and career, "I'd recommend they go" to this event.
Avila, Pye, Skaare and Villatoro were chosen to participate in the conference from applicants throughout the state, said Pye's mother, Janna, director of bands at Dalton High. Students considering majoring in music were able to attend sessions for music professionals, and they’ll have the opportunity to actually teach classes this semester at their schools.
The idea of teaching her peers is "nerve-wracking, but I'm really excited to see class from a different perspective, and it's great (Janna Pye) trusts us," Skaare said with a chuckle. At the conference, students like her were able to devise their lesson plans for leading a class, and "it was cool to see all the different perspectives."
They were able to compare their plans with those of current music educators, Avila said. The conference "made me more interested in doing music education, and it really helps you see" what a career in music education would be.
"A few of my friends are majoring in music education, and there are a lot of music educators I look up to," said Skaare, who plays . She particularly enjoyed a panel discussion of music educators early in their careers, as they were "so insightful" about beginning a music education career now.
Skaare and Villatoro attended a clinic with a Kennesaw State University brass faculty member, and both found it illuminating, said Skaare. They learned about "breath support" and other high-level techniques "from a college perspective I'd never heard before."
Avila appreciated the numerous universities represented at the conference's college expo.
"They talked about their (programs), and you could ask questions," said Avila, who plays percussion for Dalton High's concert band, jazz band, marching band and percussion ensemble. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is currently near the top of his list, as "we had honor band there, and I talked to the director" during the conference in Athens.
Lauren Pye also has the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga among her favorites, as she also went to honor band there and then spoke to the director in Athens, she said. Plus, it offers a music therapy program.
Skaare's "top two," Berry College and Columbus State University, were both represented, but "I also saw a few I did not expect to have (such quality) music programs," she said. "You can see colleges you've never heard of and hear about their programs, (which is) not something that comes (to you) every day."
Berry and Columbus State remain her top two picks, however, with Berry enjoying a slight lead, as "they've helped me a lot with my application process and made me feel comfortable," said Skaare, a member of Dalton High's jazz and symphonic bands who was also marching band drum major this school year. Additionally, "I take lessons from the chair of the fine arts department (at Berry)."
Lauren Pye found the keynote address, by longtime Morgan County High School band director Jeffrey Rowser, to be "really inspiring."
"I got to work with him (previously) at a summer band camp" on the University of Georgia campus, and "he recognized me" at the conference, she said. "He's so funny and really great."
She also enjoyed meeting students from around the state and "seeing what other schools are doing," she said. "It was a great experience overall."
This was the first edition of this particular conference, and it was "a really good experience" for students, Janna Pye said. "It was very cool, and they really liked it."
