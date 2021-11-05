Dalton High School Choral Department to present fall concert on Tuesday

The Dalton High School Choral Department will present its fall concert Tuesday, and for most vocalists, it'll be their first live show in nearly two years.
"A lot of these students haven't had a real, in-person concert since the Christmas show of 2019" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and "I'm (especially) excited for the juniors and seniors who have missed so many opportunities" during the past couple of years, said Kristen Passmore, Dalton High's first-year choral director. "I think they had one concert last year, but it was on video, with no audience."
"We stopped singing for most of (last) year" due to the pandemic, and chorus became more about "music theory" than actual performance, which "was not fun," so it's a relief to "have a show and perform," said junior Shipley Maret. "We do love chorus."
Many classes were virtual, too, which "was different," and not as enjoyable, said senior Yairah Perez, who has been in chorus all four years of high school. The effects of the pandemic led numerous students to drop chorus, so the program is now steadily rebuilding as normalcy returns.
"We're really trying to rebuild the program," Passmore said. “These students have worked hard since day one of this semester, overcoming many obstacles and putting forth their best effort in every rehearsal.”
"They've done whatever I ask with no hesitation and no fear," she added. "They just love performing and singing, (and we) hope you enjoy this year’s chorus concert," which is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. inside the Dalton High theater.
Junior Aislinn Clark has been a chorus member since freshman year, but she expects to be nervous before this concert, because it's almost like starting over, she said.
"It's definitely scary, but it's also exciting."
This feels "new, but we're trying very hard," Perez said. "We really enjoy it."
The concert will begin with the song “Opening Up” from the musical "Waitress," which "the kids love," and "that should be a good opening number," Passmore said. All 80 students in the choral program will perform "Opening Up."
Then, the Treblemakers will perform, followed by the Advanced Chorus and then the Catamount Singers.
The Treblemakers are a new ensemble this year of 10 females, Passmore said.
"I heard them sing together, and they sounded really good, so I thought we'd start a new tradition."
It's "special to be our own group and to be the first ones," Maret said. Because only 10 are in the ensemble, members have grown close "as friends," too, more so than if part of a larger group.
And each individual star of the Treblemakers can shine brighter, because only 10 are in the group, said Clark.
"Each part is distinctive, and we can hear all the different parts, which is cool."
That individualization extends beyond the music to the physical layout of the stage, Perez said.
"Before, there were so many people on stage (at once), but now our parents can see us."
Senior Parker Jones is especially excited for one particular person to see her perform at this concert.
"This is my first year in chorus, but my mom," Bliss Jones — Dalton High School's nurse and Dalton Public Schools' COVID-19 coordinator — "was in chorus all four years here," she said. "I want to give her something she can look back on."
The concert's concluding number is “Tshotsholoza” by Jeffrey L. Amos, which is "like the unofficial anthem of South Africa," Passmore said. It'll be "a big highlight for the concert" and features a tenor solo by Xavier Benson.
Passmore performed the song when she was in high school in Dawsonville and remembered it fondly, so "I brought it in one Friday, and they learned it in like 15 minutes," she said. "They ran with it, and they love it."
Passmore allows her students a fair amount of choice in songs for concerts, she said.
"Almost every song in this concert, they love, which makes me happy, because it's a concert they really want to do."
"I like all of them," Maret said. "We don't want to sing something we don't like."
