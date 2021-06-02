Dalton High School class of 2021 saw 'some of the true horrors of the real world' but persevered, class member says

Members of the Dalton High School class of 2021 graduated Saturday, a day later than planned, but considering the uniqueness of this past school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one final delay seemed fitting.
"We're not like past classes, (as) we're the first class to lose what we thought would be a perfect senior year," a year in which "we couldn't see the faces" and smiles of classmates due to wearing masks, among other hardships, but "we have made it to the light at the end of the tunnel, (and) all I ask is that (moving forward) we live up to our names as the class that defeated so much stacked up against us," class of 2021 honor graduate William Davies said Saturday at Harmon Field after the ceremony scheduled for Friday night was pushed back due to thunderstorms. "We've seen some of the true horrors of the real world, (but) the fact that we are here is a testament to all of our wills."
"It wasn't easy, but it shows the strength and determination in each of you," he added. "Please, take on the rest of your life with the same strength and determination you've shown so far."
It's been "a difficult last two years of high school for all of you, and I'm sure many of you thought this day would never come," Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller told the members of the class of 2021. "Last year ended very suddenly, and it was as if the world stopped spinning for awhile."
This year, then, "has been quite an experience," from abiding by social distancing measures, to more virtual learning than anyone would have expected pre-pandemic, to "sanitizing our hands so much they were dry and cracked," to both the homecoming dance and parade being canceled, to sporting events being suddenly postponed, to quarantines due to positive COVID-19 tests or possible exposure, but "through it all, you have been positive, resilient and patient," Hungerpiller said. "You were leaders (of the) school, you rolled with the punches, and you represented" Dalton High well in the community.
"You are a remarkable class, and you are stronger than you think you are," she added. "Self-belief is often the key to reaching your maximum potential."
Roughly 450 graduates walked across the stage Saturday, including seven full International Baccalaureate Diploma candidates and 48 Advanced Placement (AP) scholars, according to Superintendent Tim Scott. Members of the class of 2021 completed more than 2,500 hours of community service, despite the limitations imposed the past year-plus by the pandemic.
"We can find happiness in the simple service of those around us," said valedictorian Shivam Mukesh Patel. While some consider fame or financial wealth to be hallmarks of "success," those are merely individual measures of a person, not the entire picture, and it's incumbent upon members of the class of 2021 to decide what their goals in life truly are.
"We need to know what the summit actually is," he said. "We are constantly moving up the mountain to our goals and ambitions."
The end of high school is "the turning point of our lives, (a) collision," and all must choose whether to "allow (past) mistakes to consume me, or surpass them," said Debora Velloso Columbie. "What are we going to do now that our future is upon us?"
At this time, "it's OK to be afraid, (because) there is hope, and I grab on to hope," she said. "I run on faith."
"We've already made it through so many obstacles," including the pandemic, she added. "If we've made it this far, we can go so much further than we can possibly imagine."
Hungerpiller reminded the class of 2021 members to "always set goals for yourself, and never underestimate what you can do, but it's also OK to change your mind about what you want to do."
"Work hard, because you can accomplish anything, and set the standard for those around you," she told the graduates. "Treat others the way you'd want to be treated, (and) pay it forward in your community."
"Take (some) breaks from technology, (because) conversations and communicating with others can take you a long way in life," she added. "Don't be afraid to try new experiences — step out of your comfort zone — (because) that makes life more exciting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.