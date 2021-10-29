While children are accustomed to receiving candy for Halloween, some children also picked up an atypical — but necessary — gift Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Dalton: school supplies.
"That's huge right now for families, with costs going up on everything," said Robbie Slocumb, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs Serving Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties. "This is a break from all that and a (chance) for them to just have fun."
The treats and school supplies giveaway was the brainchild of Anna La, a junior International Baccalaureate student at Dalton High School and a catalyst for Dalton Interact, a school club with members intent on community improvement through service projects. La came up with this idea while volunteering this summer at the Boys & Girls Club in Chatsworth.
As she interacted with children from single-parent households or broken homes and/or whose lives had been impacted by financial limitations, she thought of a school supply drive, she said. The cost of "all those school supplies can really add up" for families with limited incomes.
"It's great to see a teenager take the initiative to make something better, and she pulled in her peers to help out, too," Slocumb said. "It's great to see kids give back to others, and it's huge that so many people want to help."
The school supplies were provided through a donation drive at Dalton High spearheaded by La, as well as through donations from the Rotary Club of Dalton, as Dalton Interact is the high school version of Rotary International, with both organizations focused on community service, La said.
Books were courtesy of Big Red Reads, Dalton Public Schools' summer literacy outreach program, and the snacks and treats were from Rock Bridge Community Church.
These are "all things kids will be thrilled by," said Larry Tripp, a work-based learning teacher at Dalton High School and sponsor for Dalton Interact. "We have about 30 volunteers here" who, in addition to guiding Boys & Girls Club members through the giveaway room, also played with them on the playground.
Dalton Interact members "are leading by example," which is a crucial method of leadership, especially with youth, Slocumb said.
"Kids often learn more when they see something from an older (student) than from an adult telling them something."
