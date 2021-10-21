Dalton High School Drama Club to offer 'Trunk or Treat' on Halloween

Dalton High School's Drama Club will offer a "Trunk or Treat" experience for Halloween, Oct. 31.
The event will be drive-thru in the school's west parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. Members of the Drama Club will greet attendees, and several will be in costume as Disney characters.
Admission is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child, and children who wish to do so can stop and take pictures with their favorite characters. Proceeds benefit the Drama Club.
