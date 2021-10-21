Dalton High School Drama Club to offer 'Trunk or Treat' on Halloween

Wes Phinney/Dalton High School

From left, Linda Olvera-Jones, Chai Wheeler, MaKenna Selfors, Sarah Forberger and Ansley Nguyen are just a few of the Dalton High School Drama Club members who will be dressing as Disney characters and greeting local children at the third annual Drama Club "Trunk or Treat" fundraiser Oct. 31. 

Dalton High School's Drama Club will offer a "Trunk or Treat" experience for Halloween, Oct. 31.

The event will be drive-thru in the school's west parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. Members of the Drama Club will greet attendees, and several will be in costume as Disney characters.

Admission is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child, and children who wish to do so can stop and take pictures with their favorite characters. Proceeds benefit the Drama Club.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video