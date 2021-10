Wes Phinney/Dalton High School

From left, Dylan Spaulding is The Baker, Brooke Schlisner is The Baker's Wife, Sarah Forberger is The Witch, Aidan Scibilia is Jack, Linda Olvera-Jones is Cinderella and Kinsley Stephens is Little Red Riding Hood in the 2021 Dalton High School One-Act Competition Play production of the musical "Into the Woods."