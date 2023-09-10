“Catamounts on Demand” is the theme for this year’s Dalton High School Homecoming festivities that will include the traditional coronation of the Homecoming queen at halftime of the football game against Lassiter High School on Friday, Sept. 15.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Reunion classes who have registered to attend so far include the classes of 1973, 1978, 1983, 1993 and 2003.
Any other classes of Dalton High School who wish to participate in the parade should contact Claudia Gutierrez at (706) 876-4800 or Claudia.gutierrez@dalton.k12.ga.us or Amy Gleaton at Amy.Gleaton@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Festivities start with the Dress Up days for students and class competitions for the spirit stick beginning on Monday, Sept. 11.
On Friday, Sept. 15, a Pep Session will be at 9:30 a.m. and all alumni are invited.
It will be a half-day of school for all Dalton Public Schools students. Dismissal for Dalton High School, The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School will be at 10:30 a.m. Hammond Creek Middle School will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m., and all elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Regular bus routes will run.
At 1 p.m. individuals who are decorating floats for the annual Dalton High Homecoming Parade should bring their float to the East Parking lot to begin decorating. The parade will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m. All floats will leave the DHS parking lot by 3:15 p.m. This year, Mitchell Boggs will be the grand marshal of the parade.
The traditional Homecoming Dance for students will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.