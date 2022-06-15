After days of preparation which included several practice runs of the event, the Dalton High School Catamount JROTC Battalion can now proudly announce the role they had in representing the colors of our nation.
It was such an honor to represent the colors on the day of May 17. It was a great honor for the Dalton High School Catamount Battalion to be able to present the colors for the second time since the Dalton Junior High has opened this year. After doing such an amazing job, all of the cadets were invited to stay for the rest of the event.
The Catamount Battalion would like to thank all of the cadets, which were Cadet Maj. Brisa Lopez, Cadet Staff Sgt. Juan Montalvo, Cadet Sgt. Alexis Frayre, Cadet Sgt. Sergio Diaz and Cadet Private First Class Alejandro Soriano, and supporters that helped the presenting of our nations colors in hopes that we will get the opportunity to do it every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.