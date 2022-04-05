The virtuous and eminent cadet of the Dalton High School JROTC Parth Karande has been selected to attend the summer seminar for one of the most prestigious universities, the U.S. Naval Academy, with an acceptance rate of less than 9%.
Located in Annapolis, Maryland, this federal service academy conducts higher education by the U.S. Department of Navy for the purpose of creating the younger generation of second lieutenants of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps. The Dalton High School JROTC congratulates Karande for his great success.
Karande holds the rank of cadet command sergeant major, highest ranking enlisted cadet, and the adviser of the battalion commander in the Dalton High School JROTC program. Throughout the last three years he has served as the battalion security and operations and training officer and as a company first sergeant in the program. He also held captainship positions in many teams while being involved in other clubs.
Academically, he is ranked among the top 10% of the class of 2023 and has proven his academic ability by qualifying for the JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl National Championship in Washington, D.C., in 2021.
Karande had completed his preliminary application for the U.S. Naval Academy on March 12, and on the afternoon of Friday, April 1, he received an email from the USNA Office of Admissions approving and accepting his application to attend the seminar between the dates of June 18 and June 23, 2022. He had spread the word immediately to his loved ones and his mentor, the Dalton High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Heriberto Vazquez, who helped him navigate through the application and still play an important role in his life.
Karande acknowledges he is one of the very few cadets who have been selected among the thousands that apply and is very proud of his accomplishment. The academy looks for academically competitive and physically active applicants and he proved to be one of them.
He plans to use this opportunity of the seminar to experience the academy and explore more of it to see if it is the right fit for him and for his career.
