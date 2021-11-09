Dalton High School JROTC cadets educate Park Creek Elementary students on flag etiquette

Park Creek Elementary students were excited to be welcomed by the Dalton High School Junior Army ROTC cadets on the morning of Oct. 27.
The cadets went to Park Creek Elementary to educate the students on flag etiquette and the proper raising, lowering and folding of the flag.
Once the cadets arrived at the school, they headed to the cafeteria where they taught the elementary students how to correctly fold the flags (the American flag, the state flag and the school district flag) and how to properly carry them.
The cadets then allowed the students an opportunity to fold the flags themselves.
Following that, they took the students outside the building in order to teach them how to raise the flags and how to properly lower them on the flagpole as well as how to march in the correct formation, starting from the front guard followed by the commander of the flag detail, who holds the American flag, then the state flag bearer, followed by the school district flag bearer and, lastly, the rear guard.
Cadets raised the flags and then lowered the flags in front of the students as demonstration. After that, the students were given an opportunity to do the same in the proper manner as directed and conclude the flag detail practice.
This experience hopefully allowed the students to understand how much importance the raising of the flags carries and how much of an honor it is.
Cadets eagerly hope to be able to return for coming years in order to properly teach this ceremony to students so that they may learn more about these important flag details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.