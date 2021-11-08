Dalton High School JROTC cadets help at fall festival

After an excruciating year of COVID-19 restrictions, the Dalton High School Junior Army ROTC program was ready to jump back in for a new year of opportunities and events.
Cadets patiently waited to be briefed on the coming activities that would be taking place at the United Methodist Fall Festival as well as how they would be helping.
Cadets were divided into groups and were designated a leader for each area. They were responsible for numerous tasks such as watching over the inflatables and making sure the kids did not get hurt and got on and off safely.
There were cadets serving food and drinks and making sure the trash bags did not overflow, as well as cleaning the tables and seats.
Lastly, a few cadets were tasked to provide bags to visitors to collect candy and refill the candy bags to the ones distributing.
At the end of the festival, the cadets cleaned up the area and were given candy and other snacks as a reward for their hard work.
It was an overall exciting and memorable experience, allowing cadets to work on their communication and leadership skills. They hope to be able to participate next year, as well as in the coming years.
