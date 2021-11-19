After weeks of preparation and recruiting cadets for the Veterans Day Red Carpet Race, the very much anticipated day finally arrived.
Dalton High School Army JROTC cadets excitedly waited to be dropped off at their designated location on the route where the runners would be, where they would make sure no one was injured, or helping if they required assistance. They also gave out water to the runners who needed it and helped direct cars away from the runners' route.
Cadets helped clean up at the end of the race and were very satisfied with the end result as it was a successful execution. We are very grateful for the grand opportunity to help out at this race and look forward to being able to help out on more races in the future.
