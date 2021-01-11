Dalton High School JROTC cadets help with Sharing is Caring

Dalton High School JROTC cadets who volunteered to support the Sharing is Caring event arrived at the North Georgia Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Program leadership understood the importance of this event for the community, therefore they selected the most experienced and dependable cadets.
There were changes to the operation due to COVID-19, such as restricting the number of cadets who could volunteer, in order to maintain social distancing during the event.
Before they began executing their tasks, the cadets were briefed on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19. After the briefing, the cadets were put into position as the event began.
The tasks that the cadets preformed were briefing families on how the operation works, helping families select items for their children, bagging the items and assisting the families and their carts of items to the vehicles.
When the event came to an end, the cadets stayed afterward to help take down the tables and other items that were set up, and cleaned the facility. The cadets received a bag of items such as electronics and other accessories in appreciation of their hard work.
It put a smile on the cadets’ faces knowing they made a positive impact on their community that day, and they learned to be understanding of others and to be thankful for what they have.
