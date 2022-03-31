After a virtual edition in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Thespian Conference drew 5,000 students from around the state to Columbus in February, and local performers were thrilled to return to a live version of the popular event.
"This was my absolute favorite (Georgia Thespian Conference, as) being back reminded me how lucky I was to be there," said Dalton High School senior Linda Olvera-Jones. "I'd taken it for granted before, but that sense of community was lost during the pandemic, so I was so grateful to be there this time."
"It was so fun to hear all the laughter" from a packed, live auditorium this year as Dalton High's drama department performed its one-act "Into the Woods," said junior Jeb Bethel. "The audience loved it."
Seniors Olvera-Jones, Brooke Schlisner and Dylan Spaulding earned a superior rating from judges for their performance piece, senior Ariana Avila presented an outstanding Scholarship Callback Audition and Interview following a digital submission in November, and Bethel "got 15-16 callbacks after auditioning for colleges," said Wes Phinney, Dalton High School's drama director. "We also did our region-winning one-act" at the conference, although "we had to adjust" from any prior performances of "Into the Woods."
"We were in a black box theater with a thrust stage surrounded by the audience on three sides (and without) curtains," Phinney said. "We borrowed some curtains, and this was nothing like how we did it in the fall, (but that) was a great experience for our kids."
Olvera-Jones, Schlisner and Spaulding performed "I've Decided to Marry You" from "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" because "it's Dylan's favorite musical, and I love my character, Phoebe," said Olvera-Jones. Already friends before this experience, it "made us even closer."
They recorded — with ninth-grader Ellis Stephens manning the camera — their video prior to the conference and submitted it to the judges, she said. When they learned about their superior marks, "I fell on the floor I was so excited."
"We really wanted to do our best, and I think we did (on what is) a very difficult song, harmony-wise," she said. It was "a valiant effort."
Avila was one of only a couple of dozen students to receive a callback for her Scholarship Callback Audition and Interview out of hundreds of submissions, said Avila, who performed the song "It Won't Be Long Now" from "In the Heights" and a monologue from Sam Shepherd's "great" play "Buried Child," which won the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It was "a great experience, and I had fun doing it."
Bethel has already followed up with both Auburn University, where his brother Henry is a swimmer, and Columbus State University after they were among the colleges to call him back for more discussion, he said.
"I want to do theater as my life," either as a drama teacher or a theater director.
"It was very good to have that confidence (from colleges) that I'm doing the right thing," he said. "It's always good to put yourself out there."
Karen Christian, Max Cowan, Monica Hernandez and MaKenna Selfors were awarded third place in the Conference Design Challenge Competition, and Christian, Cowan, Selfors and Yasmeen Issa participated in the Conference Tech Challenge Competition, Phinney said.
Dalton High/Thespian Troupe 1702 was recognized as a Gold Level Honor Troupe, and the troupe donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for the ninth year in a row.
