Dalton High School, a busy spot even during the summer, will be mostly shut down this summer due to various construction.
The Dalton Board of Education voted 5-0 on Friday to approve Duluth-based Multiplex LLC as the subcontractor for several renovations at Dalton High at a cost of $6.1 million.
In addition to cafeteria renovations, fencing, restrooms, concessions, seating and lighting at the track and turf field, and gym bleachers that will occur, locker room renovations and parking lot repaving were initially planned but dropped due to cost, said Superintendent Tim Scott. Parking lot repaving alone would've cost at least another $900,000.
"We patch (the parking lot) all the time, (and) it really needs to be paved correctly," said Rusty Lount, Dalton Public Schools' director of operations. "It's a 47-year-old parking lot."
To repave it "would take about six weeks, (and) summer is really the only time we can empty that campus," Lount said. "It's probably the busiest campus in all of Dalton, and we're closing the campus this summer" for the other construction anyway.
Though board members Tulley Johnson and Sam Sanders both voted in favor of the plan, both would've preferred to include parking lot repaving in this summer's improvements.
"I say we go ahead and do it, (because) it's cheaper and more pragmatic to do it now in one shot," Sanders said. "I worry about skyrocketing costs and multiple disruptions at that campus."
"Prices are going to keep going up," and it'll cost at least $1.2 million "a year from now," Sanders added. "The parking lot is only going to get worse," as well as "more expensive, (and) it'll cost us another summer."
"Let's do it all in one shot," Johnson said.
"That would be easier," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High's principal. "If we're going to shut it down this summer I don't want to shut down again next summer."
While "I'd love to do both, and I know we need a parking lot, I would wait, because that's $1 million we could spend on making sure we get the secondary schools right," said Matt Evans, school board chairman. "We know we need two great high schools" — Dalton Public Schools opened The Dalton Academy, a new high school for grades 10-12, this year, as well as Dalton Junior High, for grades eight and nine, and Hammond Creek Middle School, for grades six and seven — "and we're learning."
The Dalton Academy could implement several changes for 2022-23, ranging from a four-day week to a different daily schedule to additional electives, said Principal Matthew Mederios. "The number one (attraction) to students would be a four-day week, with an embedded virtual day," although students acknowledged at least some of their classmates "would not do any work assigned" on virtual days. It's also "possible to do" a four-day week without a virtual day.
"We could also push (daily) start times back and end later, which could be good, because we share athletic fields," Mederios said. Currently, many Dalton Academy athletes wait hours after school to practice.
Electives like art, music and physical education will almost certainly be part of The Dalton Academy next year, he said.
"Students want those, and the course requests reflect that."
Multiplex has done quality work at Dalton State College and for Gwinnett County Schools recently, and "we feel (the construction projects approved Friday) addresses most of the needs, but not everything we want to do," Scott said. "We're going to move as fast as we possibly can, (but) some of that is out of our hands" due to labor shortages and supply chain problems.
Work is aimed at this summer but could stretch into the 2022-23 school year, said Evans.
"We're going to have a major logistical and operational challenge."
If construction is happening during the school year, "it's not going to be easy or comfortable, but there's never a good time to do construction," said Hungerpiller. She's spoken to officials at The Dalton Academy about perhaps using their field, and "we could do physical education outside" instead of in the gym.
"Everyone we reached out to is willing to work with us and trying to be helpful," she said. "The biggest thing for us is the cafeteria being ready" when school starts in August.
If the cafeteria is unavailable, students could eat in classrooms for a time, Scott said. Dalton Public Schools has done that before at schools, for several reasons, most recently as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
The majority of these Dalton High renovations will be funded by Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) dollars, as well as $1 million from Dalton Public Schools' general fund, said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer. That would leave the general fund's balance at $25.3 million.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — and for technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
