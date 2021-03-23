The Dalton High School Players recently presented their 2021 winter play production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie." Three separate casts (two of which were directed by teams of International Baccalaureate Theatre students Jacob Byerts and Reyd Mahan, and Sarah Lynch and Wendy Pelayo) presented the classic drama to select Dalton High English classes on March 18 and 19 and to friends and family-only audiences on March 18-20.

