Dalton High student finds purpose in volunteer work

"I should probably put a desk for her in my office, because (Anna La) organizes" so many volunteer efforts "so well," Larry Tripp said with a chuckle.
"She's a great kid, very responsible, and she gets other students involved" in volunteering, said Tripp, a work-based learning teacher at Dalton High School and sponsor for Dalton Interact, a school club whose members want to improve the community through service projects. "School clubs work best when led by students, so I'm thrilled to have her take charge."
La, a junior International Baccalaureate student at Dalton High and a member of Dalton Interact, organized dozens of her fellow students for a community cleanup last month, picking up roadside trash at Brookwood Park and the surrounding area.
"I was walking around, and it's a nice neighborhood, but I kept seeing trash, and I thought, 'It shouldn't be like this,'" said La, who is president of the school's Beta Club and secretary of the school's Future Business Leaders of America chapter. "We got 14 bags of trash in just a few hours."
Classmates who helped La told her they'd be more conscientious in the future about littering, and several motorists passing by stopped to thank her group for their efforts, she said
"They said they appreciated it and would want to help if we did it again."
She's also coordinating Wednesday's Halloween-themed school supply drive that will provide free candy and school supplies from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Dalton on Underwood Street. Masks are required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to make it fun, and some of my friends are going to dress in costume," she said. "It'll be really good."
La talks individually with her classmates to sell them on volunteering, and she's effective in "getting them excited about it because they know me and trust me," she said. "We have that connection, and people my age, we're the future, (so) I love seeing them help out in the community."
She's also convinced organizations to help through donations, such as Big Red Reads, Dalton Public Schools' summer literacy outreach program, donating books to the Anna Shaw Children's Institute, and she said she's accomplished the feat in the same way: through trust.
She worked for Big Red Reads this summer, so "I had the connections," she said. The same is true for the Boys & Girls Club of Dalton, as she volunteered with the Boys & Girls Club in Chatsworth this summer.
At the Boys & Girls Club, she rediscovered "what it's like" to be a child, "happy, laughing, no cares," but also witnessed the dark side, with children "starting to cry" for seemingly no reason, only later she'd learn their tears were because "they felt like they had no friends," or a family member died, she said. "It was an eye-opener."
"A lot of these kids just need happiness, attention and care," she said. They may have multiple siblings and/or minimal parental care, so "they appreciate the attention they don't get at home."
As she interacted more with children from single-parent households or broken homes and/or lives impacted by financial limitations, she thought of a school supply drive, she said. "All those school supplies can really add up" for families with limited incomes.
La began to immerse herself in volunteer work when she joined Beta Club, which requires 40 service hours, and she quickly saw both the need for volunteers in this community and the impact they can make, which led to her performing more than 100 hours of service in a short time, she said.
"The community is so big, and there's so much we can do."
She's working on a project to compile care cards for local senior citizens, and she's planning a blanket drive for the homeless in November, she said.
Next month, she's also partnering with her school's culinary arts department, as those students and staff will bake desserts, then she'll package and deliver them to the school's custodial and Nutrition Services staff as a way to show appreciation for their work.
In the spring of 2022, she hopes to organize a school yard sale, with various sectors of the school contributing, she said. Culinary arts "could make food, the art department could create art" projects, etc.
Dalton Interact is the high school version of Rotary International, as the focus is on community service for both, and the members of the Rotary Club of Dalton have been an invaluable resource for La's endeavors, including making donations and having La as a guest speaker at a meeting, she said.
"They do a whole lot and have been really good."
La "has a real sense of community, and she wants to give back," Tripp said. "She's doing a phenomenal job."
Anyone interested in helping with any of these service projects can learn more online at https://daltoninteract.wixsite.com/website.
Volunteering "is something I enjoy — it's important to me — and a cause I really believe in," La said. "Volunteering makes you feel good — it really does — and it makes me happy."
