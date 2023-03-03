Dalton High School National Honor Society President Parth Karande was recently selected as a national semifinalist for the National Honor Society Scholarship. It is the first time Dalton High School’s National Honor Society has had a NHS Scholarship winner under the leadership of adviser Marybeth Meadows Hindman.
Karande’s selection from among thousands of applicants nationwide shows his competence and excellence in the four pillars of NHS: character, service, leadership and scholarship. As a result, he will receive $3,200 in scholarship funds to go toward his undergraduate degree at his desired university.
