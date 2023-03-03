Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Mainly clear. Low 43F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.