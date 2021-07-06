Dalton High student uses communicative arts to connect with the world

Despite a personal interview during the application process that filled her with confidence, Brooke Schlisner waited more than an hour before she could bring herself to open the email that would tell her her Governor's Honors Program fate.
"I do a lot of theater, and it's like waiting for the cast list to come out" following auditions, said the member of Dalton High School's class of 2022. "I get really nervous with things like that," but when she opened the note to discover she's a Governor's Honors Program finalist, "it was an overwhelming feeling of excitement."
Schlisner has been deeply interested in the Governor's Honors Program since her sophomore year, for several reasons.
For one, "it's a taste of an advanced level" beyond high school, and "you get to meet new people in an overwhelmingly positive environment" during the month-long summer camp for finalists at Berry College, she said. "You get to live on a beautiful campus, the largest in the world by acreage."
The camp can also help students decide what they want to do for college and careers, said Schlisner, who hopes to attend the University of Georgia and study "something in the English field." Georgia is one of the top schools "for communicative arts."
She missed the window to apply for the Governor's Honors Program as a sophomore, but "I definitely think it worked out better this way," since last summer's camp was canceled due to COVID-19, she said.
"I had already lost something that was very disappointing — I'd gotten a dream part in (our school) production of 'Mary Poppins,' Miss Andrew, but that was canceled (due to COVID-19) — so to" also miss out on the Governor's Honors Program camp "would have really dragged me down."
From the opening days of her junior year, Schlisner was speaking to teachers and advisers about the Governor's Honors Program, she said. "I jumped on it."
Nominated in the communicative arts by teacher Karen Galyon, she also had a letter of recommendation from Christina Dillard, who taught her in freshman English and "knew me really well," she said. "In English classes, I like to be a leader and get really involved."
Dillard had Schlisner for Advanced World Literature, and "was consistently impressed with all of her assignments," she said. "Brooke is by far one of the most creative students I have had, and I honestly couldn't be more proud of her."
"I have been fortunate enough to know Brooke since her drama performances in middle school, and I have loved watching her talent grow," Dillard added. "I hope to be fortunate enough to have her in one of my classes her senior year."
Schlisner was so passionate that Dalton High counselor Tina Scibilia told her after she was accepted she was glad she made it because "I had shown so much interest," Schlisner said. The application process, which she began in the fall of 2020, "is incredibly long and grueling," and she wrote multiple essays, one of which highlighted how communicative arts "helped me connect with my peers."
"I have vitiligo" — a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells, which can result in discolored patches — and "I felt isolated as a child because of it," but creative writing not only assuaged her anxiety, it linked her to classmates, she said. For example, "in fourth grade, I wrote a poetry book, and they put it up on the wall and had (other students) read it."
A regular Young Georgia Authors participant, "I love writing poetry, and I write a lot of poems about nature, even though I never mean to," she said with a chuckle. "I'm able to write the most fluidly when writing about anything on the Earth, or outside of the Earth, like space."
At the end of her application process, she had a one-on-one interview and a group Zoom interview, the latter of which she said she stood out in by, paradoxically, standing back at times.
"I read the rules, and you're not supposed to jump over one another, but, (rather), let others speak," she said. She didn't dominate the microphone, and "I think (evaluators valued) that spirit of cooperation."
Georgia is the only state that does not charge students or families to attend its summer camp, according to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. This program is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation and the largest on a single college campus.
Students choose majors to concentrate on while at the camp, and Schlisner planned to focus on poetry, she said in May. They can also "minor" in a subject, and Schlisner was hoping for either theater or visual arts.
"Theater has expanded my love for the communicative arts, and it helps with public speaking," Schlisner said. "In community theater, I get to be a role model to the younger kids."
"My closest friendships, almost every one of them, is from theater, and theater has definitely encouraged me to build as a person," she said. "I'll be the Dalton High drama club president (for 2021-22) — all my friends are on the council, which is great — and I want to give back some of what theater has given me."
Schlisner is also intrigued by the visual arts, and she crafted a clay piece for the "creative exploration" portion of her Governor's Honors Program application, she said. "The visual arts seem like a fun, stress-free" minor at the summer camp.
Schlisner is "a very intelligent, creative and talented young lady (who) works very hard to be the best that she can be in everything she does," said Wes Phinney, head of Dalton High's drama program. "I’m sure that the judges saw this quality in her, as well, and I’m sure that she will thrive and continue to grow in this program."
