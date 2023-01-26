Dalton High School student Audrey Marie Merryman won first place at the 2023 Georgia High School Ceramic Arts Awards and Symposium at LaGrange College.
There were over 300 applicants from the best fine arts and private school programs in Georgia.
Artist and judge Rich Brown said that he already knew that Merryman would be receiving first place after seeing the photographs of her work. "The photographs were amazing but to see the piece in person was even more extraordinary," he said.
