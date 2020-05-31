This year, Dalton High School's seniors experienced a drive-thru commencement due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that made mass gatherings forbidden.
"Things come up we never thought of, because we've never done this before, but I'm excited to see the seniors at drive-thru graduation," said Steve Bartoo, Dalton High School's principal. Maintaining social distance at the event "is difficult for me, though, because I'm a hugger, a high-fiver, and a hand-shaker."
Because each student had more time on the stage, this method of graduation, which the school offered nightly May 18-22 at Harmon Field, was actually "a bit more personal, and they are getting to take more pictures," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, assistant principal of Dalton High School. "We're making the best of a bad situation and trying to create something special for this class."
Graduate Sheyla Martinez appreciated the effort.
"It's really sweet of them, because a lot of us have worked very hard for graduation day, (so) having this set up for us really warms my heart," she said. "It's very nice of Dalton High School to come up with this for us, because a lot of us thought we wouldn't be able to have a graduation, and (while) this isn't the actual thing, it is something."
While a conventional graduation "could have been better, this was something nice to do for us, the class of 2020," said graduate Cruz Lopez. "It's making my family proud."
Graduate Gustavo Mallozzi echoed those sentiments, noting "my family is glad they came up with something."
"Something is better than nothing," he said. "It was pretty good, honestly."
The graduation was "smooth, and I liked having our families there," said senior Ansley Keylon. "Spirits were up and happy."
"I didn't know what to expect, but I liked it," Keylon added. "We got to see some people, and we got our diplomas."
For Jill Patel, being named valedictorian for the Dalton High School class of 2020 fulfilled a longtime ambition.
"It was a goal; I wanted to be top of the class," she said. "I was going to try hard and do my best, anyway."
Patel had been at, or near, the top of her class all four years, and "I was doing everything I could" to reach the pinnacle, but "somebody else can always come along and take it," she said. When she learned in late May she'd be valedictorian, "I was happy and excited, (because) four years of work was paying off."
Not only did Patel carry a 4.0 grade point average, the weight of that GPA with her Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrollment courses gave her the top status in her class. Her dual enrollment through Dalton State College benefited her in other ways, too, such as when a counselor there helped set her up with a visit to Shaw Industries.
That day of job shadowing at Shaw demonstrated to Patel that industrial engineering ought to be her career path, and she'll attend Georgia Tech, known for its engineering program.
She's eager to be more independent, make her own schedule, and "do things my way" in college, she said. On the other hand, "it's like a restart, (as) I'll have to make new friends, and starting over can be difficult at first."
For Patel, managing her time has been her highest hurdle, because she has a tendency toward procrastination, she said. "It can be hard to stay motivated."
Patel actually had an easier time accomplishing academic tasks when she was also busy with other obligations, such as tennis, student council and DECA, she said. When she wasn't as occupied, "I felt like I could do it later, (because) of the procrastination factor."
The possibility remains Dalton High School can hold a more-traditional commencement ceremony on July 25, and Dalton Public Schools will announce a final decision on that, but, for now, the drive-thru graduation capped this year. Graduates could come to the field in one car with their families, then exit the vehicle to walk across the stage and collect their diploma before they were picked up by those vehicles. The date for students to have their graduation was determined by their last name.
Phil Jones, a teacher at Dalton High School, announced each name; Doug Smith, a professional photographer, shot photos; and "Pomp and Circumstance" played for every student, Bartoo said. A video of the proceedings by Brandon Brown Productions, including speeches by some seniors, Bartoo, and by school board member Jody McClurg on behalf of the Board of Education, will be released to students and families this summer to download free of charge.
The ceremony left Martinez feeling "very sentimental, because a lot of hard work is paying off," she said. "My family is very happy for me, and I'm very happy to graduate."
Mallozzi was also emotional.
"This is the end," he said. "High school is over, and now it's a new chapter in my life," Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Martinez will next head to Dalton State College as she starts her journey toward becoming a teacher, she said. Among her inspirations for pursuing education is her chemistry teacher, Amber Dean, who "made class fun and made everything fun for me."
Mallozzi will "miss the memories and being with my friends," he said with a grin. "Lunch time was the best."
Patel favored math and science classes, while her biggest high school challenge was AP chemistry. Her lowest grade for a class was a 94, as a freshman, in Spanish, and it was during her times of academic struggle she saw how much teachers are willing to assist.
At Dalton High, "all the teachers are willing to help, (so) if you put in the time, they will put in the time with you," she said. "If you seek their help, they are willing to explain it."
Losing this spring's tennis season to the coronavirus is one of Patel's few regrets from high school.
"We're really close as a team, and I had a lot of friends," she said. "It was kind of upsetting."
Martinez was on the yearbook staff this year, a challenge considering students engaged in distance learning the final two months of the academic term, but "we managed to make a yearbook," she said. "I loved capturing and recording memories."
More than anything else, Martinez will miss "the school spirit" of Dalton High, she said. To incoming freshmen, she has one piece of advice: "Get involved and participate more in school."
Patel considered online classes this summer at Georgia Tech, "but I want to have fun before college," she said. Having fun has also been a key component to Patel's success in school.
"Time management, hard work and asking for help" are all important, but "you can't get caught up in it and forget to do other things, too," she said. "If it becomes a burden, it's not easy to achieve."
"I really have enjoyed" Dalton High School, she concluded. "There's so much to do, and everyone is really supportive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.