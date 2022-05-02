While Dalton High School's Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) students have long been regulars at career fairs, the school recently invited local employers inside the school to meet students and see their work.
"We call it an inside-out job fair, and it's completely new (for us)," said chef Nathan Greven, who leads Dalton High's Culinary Arts program and is the CTAE department chairman. Students were able to demonstrate to potential employers "this is what we can do for you."
The graphic design department, for example, displayed everything from buttons students have created to T-shirts they design annually for the school's driver's education program, said senior Raylee Hankins, who plans to major in graphic design at Georgia Southern University.
"We learn about different texts, drop shadows, gradient" and other components, and they also use a sublimation printer, which is "essentially a big oven" that can produce designs on hard surfaces in as little as 10 minutes.
Culinary Arts served food made by students, such as strawberry shortcake, and "we want everybody here to have a good, fun time," said senior Gavin Chavarria, who plans to continue his culinary studies at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome on his path to be a chef. Dalton High's Culinary Arts classes have proved to be ideal preparation, as "you get to make a lot of different things, not just simple stuff, like eggs."
Junior Xavier Benson also has designs on cooking for a living, and he's already getting practical experience by working in his school's cafeteria this school year through Dalton Public Schools' Work-Based Learning program, he said. He appreciates "the focus, the patience and the right timing" required for cooking, and his favorite dish to prepare is ramen.
Engineering and technology students "showed the community we spend a lot of our time building things for this school," said Davin Norton, an engineering teacher. "They come to us a lot of times to help solve problems."
He's particularly enthusiastic about a new project, a solar-powered, fully-automated, smart-controlled rainwater collection system for the school's greenhouse, he said.
"We're collaborating with the computer science and biology departments on that."
"Our students are incredible, and they have such innovative ideas," said Stephani Womack, director of the Education Partnership with Believe Greater Dalton, a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to improve the community. "That their pathways (at school) encourage them to be creative and solve problems is amazing."
It's "awesome that the school is highlighting these students and the work they're doing," said Jason Mock, president and CEO of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, which co-sponsored the Catamount Crossover event with Dalton High. Students "are learning real-world techniques that can be translated to jobs right out of school."
Several of Eric Bishop's design and manufacturing students recently became CAD (computer-aided design)-certified, which opens up multiple job opportunities, because "everything you come in contact with came through CAD software," Bishop said. "We specialize in the manufacturing process (here), and we even made the packages for the" food served by Culinary Arts students at the Catamount Crossover.
"You see 'Now Hiring' and 'Help Wanted' signs everywhere in this community, state and country, and workforce is key to growing our community," said Mock. "Teaching real-world skills today makes for a better tomorrow for Dalton."
A "phenomenal number of (students) have businesses on the side already, too," Womack learned at the Catamount Crossover. "That's a new generation of entrepreneurs in Dalton."
