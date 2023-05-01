For four weeks this summer, some of Georgia's top students will attend Governor's Honors, an intense college-level study of their chosen field. Two Dalton High School students will be among them.
Francis Cuaresma, a junior, will go for Latin, and Ellis Stephens, a tenth-grader, will go for theater.
Georgia’s is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation and the largest on a single college campus (Georgia Southern University in Statesboro), according to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. Georgia is the only state that does not charge students or families to attend its summer camp.
Finley Bonanno and Andy Nguyen, from Northwest Whitfield High School, were chosen as alternates in dance and music instrument/woodwind respectively, meaning if one of the finalists in those fields is unable to attend they may attend.
This will be the first time both Cuaresma and Stephens will attend Governor's Honors.
"Latin has been my passion," said Cuaresma. "And this will be a good chance for me to expand my knowledge."
How did he get interested in Latin?
"I've always been interested in mythology," he said. "Just from a personal standpoint, I thought it would be good to be able to know some Latin to be able to translate some of these stories. I also thought it would be good to know some Latin so I can understand some medical terms because I plan to go to medical school."
Cuaresma has taken the National Latin Exam, sponsored by the American Classical League, for the past three years, taking a gold medal this year and a silver medal in the previous two years.
Stephens said theater has "been a part of my life for years."
"It was something my friends were doing, so I started doing it," he said. "I really liked it, so I kept on."
Stephens has performed numerous roles in school and regional theater productions. He was named Region 7-5A Best Actor for his role of Nostradamus in “Something Rotten!” at the 2022 One-Act Competition. He has performed with the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition and is a student at Catapult Acting Studios in Atlanta.
Stephens is a two-time NPR Student Podcast Challenge finalist. His films “Reflections” and “Thank You Five” were selected into the annual Georgia Thespian Film Festival in 2022 and 2023. He was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Dalton Little Theatre as a teen representative.
The road to Governor's Honors begins soon after the start of the school year. The first step is for a student to be nominated by a teacher in his or her subject area. Then there is a series of essays, interviews and demonstrations of skills in the subject area, such as translating something into Latin or a brief acting performance.
Cuaresma and Stephens said they spoke to friends who have attended Governor's Honors or made it to the final stage of the process.
"The main thing I learned is that I needed to show how passionate I was (about theater)," said Stephens. "From a theater perspective, for actors, they aren't just looking for someone who wants to perform but for someone who wants to tell a story to the audience."
Both said they are looking forward to spending four weeks with equally passionate students from around the state.
"I really want to have the chance to talk to people who are passionate about other subjects and to learn about those subjects from them," said Cuaresma.
