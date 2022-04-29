Helping to construct an escape room was "the most real thing I've done in school, and a good opportunity to learn for everybody," said Dalton High School junior Armando Marquez. Students who participated "know something that can help them in real life."
"At work" — Dalton's A&A Painting and Remodeling — "we do things like this, but I hadn't done anything like this at school, and we need these skills for life," Marquez added. "It's good to learn different things, and it was a really good experience, (because) everyone teamed up, (so) we felt like a team."
The project "is really good for involvement, (as) it gets everybody talking, (and) that communication is important in the workforce," said junior Hector Santiago, who contributed a crucial piece to the escape room, a clock in the study. "You learn how to communicate, and you get an end product."
"You learn a lot, and you don't have this at other schools," said Zarelly Fraire, a junior. "It's a fun way to learn a lot, (because) it's learning in a different way — hands-on, not boring sitting in class."
"No other class is doing anything like this, and it's a very good experience," said junior Daniel Favela. Students are now prepared for "any situation in life."
There are many elements of building and attempting to escape this room — which actually includes two rooms, a study/office and a basement/dark room — that "recreate real life," said Eric Bishop, the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program instructor who is leading the escape room project in his design classes. "It teaches a mentality of attack and problem solve — that is life — but they don't know they're getting those concepts."
"There's a correlation between problem-solving and how you do in an escape room," Bishop observed. "You see some kids just sit down and quit, (while) others attack it."
Though Marquez brought construction knowledge to this project, other elements — like creating puzzles — "were challenging, but it came out really nice," he said. And he learned how to "think outside the box."
"Some of these puzzles are pretty involved," and even those who do manage to escape need nearly an hour to do so, which makes "this a viable escape room," Bishop said. "That is what we shoot for with a real escape room."
"Everything in here is real and tangible," with students bringing items from home, as well as using skills like welding to make things for the room, he said. Other elements of the room were borrowed from other departments, like theater, made by engineering students at the school, or "scavenged from the school basement."
The setup for the challenge is that users answered an ad for a pet sitter, but they realize the home is a kidnapping trap, and they must unlock clues through puzzles to obtain keys to escape, Bishop said.
"It's immersive, (so) it doesn't feel like you're at school."
The clock in the study is a highlight of the escape room, and it was created by Santiago in Davin Norton's engineering class, whose members partnered with Bishop's students for this endeavor, Bishop said.
"It seems impossible, but he did it on his own, and it's really cool."
"I like the clock, and I did the trim-working around it," Marquez said. "I didn't think it was possible to make something like that, but (Santiago) did it."
It's "based on a combination lock, but in a different sense," Santiago said. "If you don't set it at the right time, it won't (work)."
It's "pretty complex, (so) it took a lot of (tinkering), but every time I walk by it, I'm like 'That's mine,' and it's good to have that sense of completion," he said. "It was a long process, but fun."
Favela focused on visuals, as it's important with escape rooms to "make them look practical, not silly, and stick with a theme," he said. He also designed a critical puzzle, which requires use of a magnet to secure a pivotal key in the basement/dark room.
Fraire was responsible for a diary placed in between the two rooms in a crawlspace that provides additional clues, and she appreciated the opportunity to use her imagination, especially after a school year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced students into more virtual learning, she said.
"Last year, we were mostly on the computer, (so) this was pretty exciting."
Even though Marquez had contributed to construction of the escape room, he failed to make it out when he attempted the challenge, which speaks to the difficulty level, he said.
"It was still hard for me, and I got stuck."
Fraire and her friends did manage to escape.
"Some of the puzzles confuse you, but it's fun, finding everything," she said. "This was my first escape room (experience)."
All parts of the room are recorded by cameras, with Bishop and his students watching, he said. That way, they then can tweak elements, making them tougher if they seem too easy, or simpler if too many groups are hindered by them.
Bishop and his students hope to bring the escape room concept to people outside of Dalton High, he said. They've already started work on a mobile escape room for elementary students, earmarked for second-graders at City Park School.
"We're implementing elements of their curriculum in the room, and we want it to be re-settable by teachers there so we don't need someone there to man it," he said. "We have (the design) finalized, and now we just need to build the parts."
That project is the focus this semester, but long term Bishop would like to "get a bus" and craft an escape room inside that could be moved around the region, he said.
"We'd set it up with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) curriculum, and that would give us a large target audience."
"To my knowledge, nobody is doing that," he said. "That's a scaleable business (so students) could work on their entrepreneurial side."
Perhaps most valuable of all, students who successfully constructed escape rooms have more confidence to tackle future challenges, Favela said.
"Now that we've seen we can do that, I feel we can do (anything)."
