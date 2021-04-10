Dalton High School launched a new botany course this school year, and instructors hope the experience broadens the perspective of their students.
"I want them to have a better appreciation and knowledge of plants in general so they can grow them," said botany teacher Sharlinda Haight. "They need to know how to plant food, because, what if you're somewhere you can't get fresh food, or it's too expensive?"
"They need to know how to do this, (as) it's expensive to buy plants," seconded Annette Buckner, another botany teacher. "Kids won't learn this without doing, so they've got to get in here and just do it."
"I have such a passion for plants," Buckner added. "I want them to see that and have that same passion, (because) we really need plants to live."
Invasive species are one of the main topics in the class.
"Don't grow invasive species and make the problem worse," Haight said. "I want to educate them so they make better decisions."
Roughly 180 students elected to take botany this year, said Jessica Ashlock, an assistant principal who oversees the science department.
"I think every year it'll grow as there's more excitement."
Students are cultivating various plant life, from wildflowers, sunflowers and petunias to peppers, tomatoes and squash, in the school's greenhouse.
"I'm used to plants, because I help my grandmother with her garden," but in this class sophomore Shyann Williams has learned about plant diseases, "where they come from," and how to address them, all valuable knowledge if "I want to do this in the future," she said. "I like plants, and it's fun."
Sophomore Odajah Mitchell brought scant prior plant knowledge to the class, but she's learned quickly.
"I didn't think they'd grow in here, but they don't have to be outside," she said. "My aunt plants a lot, and now I know how to do it."
"The sunflowers and wildflowers are doing really well" roughly two weeks after they were planted in late January, she said while examining them in February. "It's their season."
"Their germination time is shorter than most other plants" in the school's greenhouse, and "I'm really excited to see how they turn out," said freshman Loriana Ocampo. It's "surprising (to see) how far they've come."
"I've grown up around plants, but (this course) has helped me understand more," Ocampo said. "Our teacher, (Chase) Pritchett, helps us a lot."
The main challenge for instructors has been keeping their virtual students engaged, because botany is such a hands-on course, with plenty of work in the greenhouse, Haight said. So, "we're having (distance learners) do their own growing at home."
The botany course opens up numerous partnership opportunities, both within Dalton High and outside, she said. There's already been discussion of pairing with the culinary arts program, with those students preparing meals using ingredients grown by the botany students in the greenhouse, for example.
Students will sell plants at a community sale, and the funds will be used for needs in the greenhouse and botany course, Ashlock said, noting, "We'd like (this) to be self-sustaining."
Staff members will shop the sale Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m., with members of the community welcome to shop the following day during the same time period, Buckner said. Plants will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Educators would like to add more diversity to the greenhouse, such as roses and peonies, "which take more than a year to develop," Haight said. "We ran out of time (for this year), but I hope we can start on that later this spring."
The value of patience — not only in gardening, but in life — may be the most pivotal lesson students learn in this class, she said.
"Patience is a virtue."
