Dalton High thespians plan safe trunk or treat fundraiser for Halloween

Contributed photo

In front, Morgan Belflower; second row, from left, Ariana Avila, Autumn Harless, Paige Manahan and Nour Issa; and back row, Brooke Schlisner, Jacob Byerts and Jeb Bethel are among the many Dalton High School Drama Club members who will be dressed as Disney princesses, Marvel superheroes and Star Wars characters for the second annual "Trunk or Treat" fundraiser on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dalton High School. This year's fundraiser will once again feature DHS drama students dressed as popular characters greeting local children and adults and passing out Halloween candy, but this year will also be a safely-distanced drive-thru event in which DHS students will be masked and children and adults can (if they choose) take a picture with their favorite character. The cost is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child. The event will take place in the parking lot and volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic. All proceeds benefit the Dalton High drama program.